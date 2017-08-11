247Sports College Football Podcast: Dark horses, imagining coach Johnny Manziel
Under the radar teams, where Manziel could coach if he returned to college
In this episode: It seems that a consensus has been established for the top dozen teams in the country, but every year there is a team that emerges from further down the preseason polls to make noise in November. Tom Fornelli joins Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons to chat dark horses in 2017, including Northwestern (14:00), Texas (21:00), Tennessee (26:45), Oregon (41:30), NC State (47:45) and many more. Plus, Barton and Chip pick potential landing spots for Johnny Manziel the college football coach (54:15).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
