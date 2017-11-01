247Sports College Football Podcast: Gary Danielson on Alabama-LSU, Georgia, Auburn, more

Nov 5, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles for yardage against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. John David Mercer / USA TODAY Sports

In this episode: Gary Danielson is back for his weekly check-in leading up to Saturday night's primetime SEC on CBS Game of the Week with LSU at Alabama. Before getting into the game, Gary looks back at Florida-Georgia and the recent developments with Jim McElwain out as the Gators coach (1:10), including some thoughts on where Florida looks next (5:00). Plus, when did this Georgia team get so good (8:20)? Then it's on to Tide-Tigers with the keys to the game (12:00) and the biggest question mark for LSU's offense (19:45). Finally, thoughts on Auburn (23:00) coming down the stretch of the regular season with an eye toward its games against Georgia and Alabama in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson

Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn