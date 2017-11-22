247Sports College Football Podcast: Gary Danielson previews Alabama-Auburn
Gary Danielson previews the keys to the game in Saturday's Iron Bowl matchup
In this episode: SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson to talk about how this year's Iron Bowl stacks up to other big contests from his time in the SEC on CBS slate (1:40), how Alabama's injuries will have a role in the game (4:00), what Jarrett Stidham needs to do to lead Auburn to a victory (8:00), why Auburn doesn't have to change anything to beat the Tide (10:00) and the biggest question around Gus Malzahn's strategy in this game (16:30). Then it's on to scouting Georgia and Clemson in their respective rivalry games over the weekend (20:00) and envisioning what Chip Kelly at Florida might look like (24:00).
