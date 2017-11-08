247Sports College Football Podcast: Gary Danielson previews Georgia-Auburn

In this episode: SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson to preview the week ahead in the SEC, starting with the premiere game of No. 1 Georgia hitting the road to play Auburn. Gary explains why Auburn should be feeling good about where it's at (1:30) but also the one worry for Auburn's offense against Georgia (6:00) and expectations for Jake Fromm after his performance against South Carolina (9:50). Then it's on to the rest of the SEC with thoughts on Alabama's injuries (13:00), the College Football Playoff picture (17:20) and how we got to this point with a struggling Arkansas team (25:00). Chip and Barton then get a chance to react to the College Football Playoff rankings (38:00), compare Miami and Wisconsin (45:00) and start to waver on the idea the SEC gets two teams in at the end of the season (55:00).

