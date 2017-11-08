247Sports College Football Podcast: Gary Danielson previews Georgia-Auburn
SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson joins to preview the Georgia at Auburn
In this episode: SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson to preview the week ahead in the SEC, starting with the premiere game of No. 1 Georgia hitting the road to play Auburn. Gary explains why Auburn should be feeling good about where it's at (1:30) but also the one worry for Auburn's offense against Georgia (6:00) and expectations for Jake Fromm after his performance against South Carolina (9:50). Then it's on to the rest of the SEC with thoughts on Alabama's injuries (13:00), the College Football Playoff picture (17:20) and how we got to this point with a struggling Arkansas team (25:00). Chip and Barton then get a chance to react to the College Football Playoff rankings (38:00), compare Miami and Wisconsin (45:00) and start to waver on the idea the SEC gets two teams in at the end of the season (55:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
FSU RB to return vs. Clemson
Patrick missed the past two games with a knee injury
-
Danielson: Fromm is the key for Georgia
Gary Danielson previews Saturday's SEC on CBS matchup of Georgia at Auburn
-
Bad week for the Big Ten
Recapping a bad week for the Big Ten and Oklahoma's Bedlam win
-
Salute The Troops: Army OL Joshua Boylan
The senior guard has a family history with the program and played a big role in their resu...
-
Navy spotlight: Senior Darryl Bonner
The Navy co-captain slot back will be honored on Saturday against SMU
-
College football Week 11 best bets
This week's best bets include Iowa-Wisconsin, Michigan State-Ohio State and Florida-South...
Add a Comment