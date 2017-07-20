247Sports College Football Podcast: Herman-Riley era begins in the Big 12
With changes at Texas and Oklahoma, the guys preview the Big 12 in 2017
In this episode: A new page has turned in the Big 12 with head coaching changes at Texas and Oklahoma. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons project the future for both Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley, discuss whether the Big 12 title game will help the league and pick win totals for all 10 teams in the league this season.
