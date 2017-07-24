247Sports College Football Podcast: Hugh Freeze out, recruiting updates and Big Ten West win totals

With Hugh Freeze out, what are the realistic options for Ole Miss' next head coach? USATSI

In this episode: It's a packed Monday show on the 247Sports College Football Podcast, leading off with reaction to Hugh Freeze's resignation at Ole Miss. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons dissect how things came undone for the Rebels and where they might look next for his replacement. Also, a big recruiting win for Florida over the weekend and over/under picks for the Big Ten West win totals.

01:00 -- Ole Miss explains Hugh Freeze's resignation

04:21 -- Houston Nutt's role in the story

11:30 -- What's next for Ole Miss

14:45 -- Coaching rumors! What's a realistic option for the Rebels

21:30 -- Florida's big recruiting weekend

25:50 -- The history of Florida's Friday Night Lights, and other on-campus events

29:00 -- Is Wisconsin a playoff dark horse?

34:00 -- Northwestern can go as far as Clayton Thorson can throw

38:00 -- Minnesota's P.J. Fleck is more than catchphrases

40:55 -- Good defense, ugly wins ahead for Iowa

43:45 -- Expecting a step back for Nebraska

46:33 -- Big name doesn't mean big wins for Lovie Smith at Illinois

50:00 -- It'll take time, but we're buying Jeff Brohm long term

