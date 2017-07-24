247Sports College Football Podcast: Hugh Freeze out, recruiting updates and Big Ten West win totals
Chip and Barton break down the scandal leading to Hugh Freeze's resignation
In this episode: It's a packed Monday show on the 247Sports College Football Podcast, leading off with reaction to Hugh Freeze's resignation at Ole Miss. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons dissect how things came undone for the Rebels and where they might look next for his replacement. Also, a big recruiting win for Florida over the weekend and over/under picks for the Big Ten West win totals.
01:00 -- Ole Miss explains Hugh Freeze's resignation
04:21 -- Houston Nutt's role in the story
11:30 -- What's next for Ole Miss
14:45 -- Coaching rumors! What's a realistic option for the Rebels
21:30 -- Florida's big recruiting weekend
25:50 -- The history of Florida's Friday Night Lights, and other on-campus events
29:00 -- Is Wisconsin a playoff dark horse?
34:00 -- Northwestern can go as far as Clayton Thorson can throw
38:00 -- Minnesota's P.J. Fleck is more than catchphrases
40:55 -- Good defense, ugly wins ahead for Iowa
43:45 -- Expecting a step back for Nebraska
46:33 -- Big name doesn't mean big wins for Lovie Smith at Illinois
50:00 -- It'll take time, but we're buying Jeff Brohm long term
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
How to watch the Big Ten Media Days
Here's how to watch the 2017 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago
-
5 things to watch at Big Ten Media Days
Talking season continues with the Big Ten, and Dennis Dodd sets your expectations
-
Florida lands big-time QB commit
Corral is Florida highest-rated QB commit since Jeff Driskel
-
Ohio State is huge favorite to win B1G
The Buckeyes are big favorites to win the Big Ten's East division as well as the conference...
-
Penn State: Five years after sanctions
A look at the where the Nittany Lions stand five years later through the eyes of four unique...
-
Hugh Freeze resignation: Ole Miss impact
Freeze resigned as Ole Miss coach, and the insider team at OMSpirit.com breaks down the im...
Add a Comment