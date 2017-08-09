247Sports College Football Podcast: Josh Rosen's honesty, Shea Dixon at LSU
Adding context to Rosen's comments, updates from Baton Rouge
In this episode: Josh Rosen spoke some truth and people got mad. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons bring some context to Rosen's comments on the balance of football and academics (9:30) and some recent griping from former Alabama quarterbacks about the way Nick Saban handled the competition in 2016 (23:30). Shea Dixon, of 247Sports, checks in from LSU's fall camp with a look at the Tigers (29:30) and the impact of Jordan Brand is discussed in the Question of the Day (1:04:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
