247Sports College Football Podcast: McElwain out at Florida, Ohio State and Notre Dame shine in Week 9
What's next for Florida, whether JT Barrett can be trusted and more Week 9 thoughts
In this episode: This week's recap with Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson addresses the news of the moment first, with Florida making it official that Jim McElwain is out as the Gators head coach. Barton and Chip start with a look at what went wrong for McElwain at Florida (3:00) and where the Gators go next (8:00), including thoughts on UCF's Scott Frost and Mississippi State's Dan Mullen. Then it's on the field to talk Ohio State's comeback against Penn State (19:00), Michigan's offensive spark at QB (29:30), Notre Dame looking playoff-ready (38:00), where the confidence level is in ACC contenders Clemson (42:45) and Miami (45:30), whether Iowa State is a real Big 12 title threat (55:15) and what it will take for Arizona's Khalil Tate to become a factor in the Heisman Trophy race (1:06:30).
