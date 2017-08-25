247Sports College Football Podcast: Michigan vs. Florida preview

Getty Images

In this episode: Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons are joined by Steve Lorenz of Wolverine247 and Thomas Goldkamp of GatorBait to preview the Michigan-Florida opener in the Cowboys Kickoff Classic. Michigan is up first, with a focus on the positions of concern (13:00), the young stars that will surprise outsiders in 2017 (25:00) and expectations for the year (30:00). Then, Goldkamp talks the Gators, from the surprising quarterback battle (39:00), the loss of Antonio Callaway (45:00), the youth movement (48:00) and game predictions for the opener.

