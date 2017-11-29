247Sports College Football Podcast: SEC Championship Preview

Gary Danielson on what went wrong for Alabama and the Auburn-Georgia keys to victory

In this episode: SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson joins Barton and Chip during a huge week for the SEC. The conversation starts by looking back at what went wrong for Alabama (1:15) and the reasonable frustrations with the Crimson Tide's performance in the Iron bowl (5:00). Gary details the important things to remember about Auburn's rise to the top of the SEC during the regular season (10:30) and why the Tigers don't have to change their gameplan at all for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia (15:00). Plus, reasons for Georgia fans to think the rematch will end differently (17:00) and the potential issues and chaos situation the College Football Playoff selection committee will have to sort out during championship weekend.

