247Sports College Football Podcast: Suspension season, Ole Miss and LSU

LSU has shut down media availability at fall camp.  USATSI

In this episode: This is the time of year when no one wants to see their team in the headlines. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons discuss the latest off-field incidents around the SEC and how they might affect Week 1. Dennis Dodd joins the show to talk staff sizes (16:00), LSU closing the media out of fall camp (19:00) and the realistic candidates for Ole Miss (27:00). Plus, the debut of the award-winning closing segment, "Question of the Day" (40:00).

