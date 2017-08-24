247Sports College Football Podcast: Talking Texas, All-Americans

Expectations for Texas with 247Sports' Jeff Howe

Jul 18, 2017; Frisco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman poses for a photo with the mascot and cheerleaders during the Big 12 media days at Frisco Star Ford Center. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

In this episode: Jeff Howe of Horns247 joins Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons to talk all things Texas football, from those fancy new lockers (7:30), fan expectations (11:00), depth issues and the quarterback battle (17:00) and under the radar players to watch (27:30). Plus, Chip and Barton break down some of the debates around the CBS Sports All-America team (37:00) and the pros/cons of the new early signing period in recruiting (48:00).

