247Sports College Football Podcast: Talking Texas, All-Americans
Expectations for Texas with 247Sports' Jeff Howe
In this episode: Jeff Howe of Horns247 joins Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons to talk all things Texas football, from those fancy new lockers (7:30), fan expectations (11:00), depth issues and the quarterback battle (17:00) and under the radar players to watch (27:30). Plus, Chip and Barton break down some of the debates around the CBS Sports All-America team (37:00) and the pros/cons of the new early signing period in recruiting (48:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
Oregon unis designed by cancer patients
The uniforms were designed by three patients at the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital
-
Mock trades, AP poll reactions
What if trades were allowed in CFB?
-
WATCH: Alabama WR boasts ODB-style grab
Jerry Jeudy could be an instant-impact star for the Crimson Tide
-
2 Florida players cited for marijuana
Miller was one of seven players previously suspended for the season-opener vs. Michigan
-
Indiana's new alternate uniforms
Hoeppner died of brain cancer in June 2007.
-
QB Vincent Testaverde to leave Miami
The son of the Hurricane legend never saw the field in Coral Gables
Add a Comment