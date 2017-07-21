247Sports College Football Podcast: Tim Tebow talks Florida QBs, Dan Mullen

USATSI

In this episode: The first guest of the 247Sports College Football Podcast is none other than former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Tim Tebow. Tim joins us after a minor league baseball game to talk Dan Mullen, the SEC in 2017 and why community service matters in the lives of college football players. After that, Chip and Barton take a way-too-early look at the Heisman picture with thoughts on the favorites and a few sleepers.

02:15 -- The biggest CFB stars since Tebow

03:56 -- Best Tebow moments at Florida

05:25 -- Why has Florida struggled at QB since 2009?

08:15 -- Tim Tebow joins the show

09:45 -- Tebow's team to watch in the SEC

10:33 -- Underlying tension between Barton and Tebow

11:10 -- What makes Dan Mullen a good QB coach

12:50 -- In Nick Fitzgerald an NFL quarterback?

14:15 -- How Florida's offense will look in 2017

16:33 -- State of the QBs in the SEC

18:23 -- The importance of community service for CFB players

20:55 -- Difference between baseball and football locker rooms

21:50 -- What coaches say about Nick Fitzgerald

23:33 -- People take Jalen Hurts for granted, more SEC QBs talk

27:30 -- Early Heisman picture

30:37 -- Why can't we buy into Josh Rosen?

32:30 -- Heisman sleeper picks

