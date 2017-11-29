247Sports College Football Podcast: Unprecedented weekend of chaos
From the Iron Bowl to Chip Kelly to Greg Schiano, it was a huge weekend in college football
In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson bring clarity to what was an unprecedented weekend of chaos in college football between the on-field action (No. 1 and No. 2 lose) and off-field drama with the coaching carousel. Monday morning's discussion begins with Tennessee backing out of its Greg Schiano hire (5:30), dissecting the many reasons for fan angst and projecting where the Vols go next. Then it's grading UCLA's hire of Chip Kelly (30:00), Florida's hire of Dan Mullen (34:00) and Texas A&M's decision to fire Kevin Sumlin and chase Jimbo Fisher (40:00). Plus, our big takeaways from on the field from Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State and Miami as we look ahead to conference championship Saturday (56:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
The Bottom 25: A playoff is coming
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams in the country, only we rank the worst
-
SEC Championship Preview
Gary Danielson on what went wrong for Alabama and the Auburn-Georgia keys to victory
-
Reports: Vols targeting Jeff Brohm
Athletic director John Currie needs to nail this hire and Brohm would be an excellent choi...
-
Bad timing as Big 12 title game is back
Just when OU doesn't need a 13th data point to make the College Football Playoff, it has to...
-
Miss. State hires Moorhead as coach
Moorhead will replace Dan Mullen, who left to become the coach at Florida
-
Report: FSU preparing backup plans
Both FSU and Texas A&M await Fisher's decision on his coaching future
Add a Comment