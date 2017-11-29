247Sports College Football Podcast: Unprecedented weekend of chaos

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson bring clarity to what was an unprecedented weekend of chaos in college football between the on-field action (No. 1 and No. 2 lose) and off-field drama with the coaching carousel. Monday morning's discussion begins with Tennessee backing out of its Greg Schiano hire (5:30), dissecting the many reasons for fan angst and projecting where the Vols go next. Then it's grading UCLA's hire of Chip Kelly (30:00), Florida's hire of Dan Mullen (34:00) and Texas A&M's decision to fire Kevin Sumlin and chase Jimbo Fisher (40:00). Plus, our big takeaways from on the field from Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State and Miami as we look ahead to conference championship Saturday (56:00).

