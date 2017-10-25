247Sports College Football Podcast: Who's peaked and who's hit rock bottom?

USATSI

In this episode: As October winds down, Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson are reacting to Week 8 with a check on the trajectory of the weekend's big winners and losers. Has Penn State peaked, or will the Nittany Lions continue to surge (2:30)? Is this rock bottom for teams like Michigan (10:00) and Tennessee (13:15)? Should we believe that LSU can continue to play at a high level (18:45)? All that, plus Lane Kiffin's FAU team on fire (22:45), Notre Dame's tough stretch to a playoff (27:30) and much, much more.

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson

