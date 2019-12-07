How to watch Boise State vs. Hawaii: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 19 Boise State (home) vs. Hawaii (away)

Current Records: Boise State 11-1; Hawaii 9-4

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Hawaii and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Hawaii took their matchup against the Army West Point Black Knights last week by a conclusive 52-31 score.

Meanwhile, Boise State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Colorado State Rams last Friday, winning 31-24. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the win.

The Rainbow Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Hawaii to 9-4 and Boise State to 11-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rainbow Warriors come into the contest boasting the fifth most passing touchdowns in the league at 38. The Broncos have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 53 overall touchdowns, good for 15th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 14-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last five years.