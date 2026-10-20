San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk tossed gasoline on the fire surrounding Buffalo Bills cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson following his ejection during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after spitting on tight end Brock Bowers.

"This is the least surprising thing ever, Juszczyk wrote this week on X, saying Gardner-Johnson spit on him last season during San Francisco's win over the Chicago Bears.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with Buffalo as a free agent this offseason after playing much of the 2025 season with the Bears following his release from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL suspended Gardner-Johnson for one game for Sunday's actions, but it doesn't sound like he'll face further discipline from his organization after Bills coach Joe Brady shut down the idea of cutting him Monday.

"Look, C.J.'s a member of the Buffalo Bills," Brady said. "We brought him here for a reason, and we know that he knows that he has to play better. He knows he has to be better for this team, and, you know, just like everybody else, right, we've got to learn from this stuff, and we have to improve and find ways to get better as the season goes."

Then, in a strange comparison, Brady then likened the situation to Bills running back James Cook's fumbling issues.

"No different than — it's different, right? — Jimbo fumbling," Brady said. "You know, we have to continue to find ways to get better, and he knows that he has to be better, and, you know, it's just an opportunity for him. Look, it'll be an opportunity for someone else to, you know, play early this week and step up, but it is an opportunity for him to grow and be better as a better teammate and a better football player, you know, when this opportunity comes up again."

Gardner-Johnson, who was ejected in the second quarter, apologized for spitting on Bowers after the game. According to the NFL, his actions violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

"I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me," Gardner-Johnson wrote on Instagram. "My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed.

"The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game. There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard."

Buffalo enters its open week, which means Gardner-Johnson's suspension will not begin until Monday, Oct. 26. Gardner-Johnson hasn't yet announced an intention to appeal the NFL's decision.