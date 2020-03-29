90s Pop Songs Bracket -- Elite Eight: Which was the greatest No. 1 hit from back in the day?

Blink and you'll miss it. The 90s Pop Songs Bracket was at a full 64-team field just the other week and now it's down to the final eight teams. Gone are the massive favorites: Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion and artists with multiple No. 1 hits. Still, regardless of seeding, the Elite 8 has plenty of powerhouse names remaining. The Notorious B.I.G., Coolio, Whitney Houston and TLC are just some of the artists still battling it out.

Speaking of seeding, it's worth noting that one double-digit seed remains in each of the regional final matchups, including two No. 16 seeds. In fact, there's only one true blue blood left: Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." That goes to show that the term "staying power" means a completely different thing now than it did 20 to 30 years ago.

The 64-song field is filled with No. 1 hits seeded based on weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from 1990-99. No. 1 seeds stayed atop the Hot 100 the longest, while No. 16 seeds were No. 1 for the shortest amount of time. (In other words, don't get mad at us for the seedings.)

Remember: These are the top 64 pop songs of the '90s, so there's a cutoff. There's no Hootie and the Blowfish, for example. Still, anyone who was alive and well in the '90s should know most, if not all, of these songs. They're bangers. After all, they were No. 1 hits. For anyone who is uninitiated, all songs have links.

Elite Eight voting takes place today with Final Four and championship voting will take place next week.

Voting for the Elite Eight round and every round will take place on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account and in the embedded tweets below.

(12) "Creep" -- TLC: The lower seeded of the two remaining TLC songs has been a nice Cinderella, but the Regional final pits it against one of the most well-known ballads of the 90s.

(3): "I Swear" -- All-4-One: Despite being a No. 3 seed, did anyone suspect All-4-One would make it further than any Boyz II Men song?

Elite 8 voting for the 90s Pop Songs Bracket is underway. First up, the Radio Region final.



(12) “Creep” - TLC

(3) “I Swear” - All-4-One — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 28, 2020

(16) "Hypnotize" -- Notorious B.I.G.: No. 16 seeds have been faring well, but can Biggie fend off a certified jam from Kriss Kross?

(3) "Jump" -- Kriss Kross: The boys in the backwards clothes barely -- and I mean barely (.1%) -- edged "Smooth." Can "Jump" handle "Hypnotize" or will the quick turnaround be too much for tired legs?

90s Pop Songs Bracket, MP3 Region



(16) “Hypnotize” - Notorious B. I.G.

(3) “Jump” - Kriss Kross — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 28, 2020

(1) "I Will Always Love You" -- Whitney Houston: The lone remaining blue blood feels destined to make the Final Four.

(10) "Genie in a Bottle" -- Christina Aguilera: We're getting past the point of true upsets, but "Genie in a Bottle" beating out "This is How We Do It" -- and comfortably -- was the biggest surprise of the Sweet 16.

90s Pop Songs Bracket, CD Region



(1) “I Will Always Love You” - Whitney Houston

(10) “Genie in a Bottle” - Christina Aguilera — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 28, 2020

(16) "Gangsta's Paradise" -- Coolio: By now, "Gangsta's Paradise" is no longer viewed as a 16-seed making a run. It's a legitimate contender for the title of best 90s song.

(6) "Waterfalls" -- TLC: We didn't get an all-TLC regional final, but "Waterfalls" is definitely here on merit. But is it any match for Coolio?