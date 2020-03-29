90s Pop Songs Bracket -- Elite Eight: Which was the greatest No. 1 hit from back in the day?
We move on to the region final round of voting for the best pop song of the '90s
Blink and you'll miss it. The 90s Pop Songs Bracket was at a full 64-team field just the other week and now it's down to the final eight teams. Gone are the massive favorites: Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion and artists with multiple No. 1 hits. Still, regardless of seeding, the Elite 8 has plenty of powerhouse names remaining. The Notorious B.I.G., Coolio, Whitney Houston and TLC are just some of the artists still battling it out.
Speaking of seeding, it's worth noting that one double-digit seed remains in each of the regional final matchups, including two No. 16 seeds. In fact, there's only one true blue blood left: Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." That goes to show that the term "staying power" means a completely different thing now than it did 20 to 30 years ago.
The 64-song field is filled with No. 1 hits seeded based on weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from 1990-99. No. 1 seeds stayed atop the Hot 100 the longest, while No. 16 seeds were No. 1 for the shortest amount of time. (In other words, don't get mad at us for the seedings.)
Remember: These are the top 64 pop songs of the '90s, so there's a cutoff. There's no Hootie and the Blowfish, for example. Still, anyone who was alive and well in the '90s should know most, if not all, of these songs. They're bangers. After all, they were No. 1 hits. For anyone who is uninitiated, all songs have links.
Elite Eight voting takes place today with Final Four and championship voting will take place next week.
Voting for the Elite Eight round and every round will take place on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account and in the embedded tweets below.
(12) "Creep" -- TLC: The lower seeded of the two remaining TLC songs has been a nice Cinderella, but the Regional final pits it against one of the most well-known ballads of the 90s.
(3): "I Swear" -- All-4-One: Despite being a No. 3 seed, did anyone suspect All-4-One would make it further than any Boyz II Men song?
(16) "Hypnotize" -- Notorious B.I.G.: No. 16 seeds have been faring well, but can Biggie fend off a certified jam from Kriss Kross?
(3) "Jump" -- Kriss Kross: The boys in the backwards clothes barely -- and I mean barely (.1%) -- edged "Smooth." Can "Jump" handle "Hypnotize" or will the quick turnaround be too much for tired legs?
(1) "I Will Always Love You" -- Whitney Houston: The lone remaining blue blood feels destined to make the Final Four.
(10) "Genie in a Bottle" -- Christina Aguilera: We're getting past the point of true upsets, but "Genie in a Bottle" beating out "This is How We Do It" -- and comfortably -- was the biggest surprise of the Sweet 16.
(16) "Gangsta's Paradise" -- Coolio: By now, "Gangsta's Paradise" is no longer viewed as a 16-seed making a run. It's a legitimate contender for the title of best 90s song.
(6) "Waterfalls" -- TLC: We didn't get an all-TLC regional final, but "Waterfalls" is definitely here on merit. But is it any match for Coolio?
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Cover 3 College Football Podcast
-
2021 CFB title odds, expert picks
Handicapper Josh Nagel is 40-22 on college football prop bets and he just revealed his top...
-
NCAA denies Lawrence charity stoppage
The NCAA is relaxing its rules during the pandemic to allow athletes to help raise money
-
Buckeyes land another coveted 2021 RB
The stacked 2021 recruiting class for Ohio State and Ryan Day continues to build with stars
-
College football coronavirus updates
Conferences are starting to make their decisions on whether to move forward with spring football...
-
SEC to allow virtual spring meetings
The conference had previously disallowed such meetings to prevent competitive advantages
-
Maryland lands top 20 recruit
Demeioun Robinson becomes the sixth-highest rated recruit in Maryland history
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game