90s Pop Songs Bracket -- Final Four: Which was the greatest No. 1 hit from back in the day?

When we started on this journey a couple of weeks ago, one thing was clear: Seeding was of little importance in the 90s Pop Songs Bracket. This isn't basketball where talent, health and timing can go a long way in a tournament style run. Music is a different animal; what resonates with people doesn't always reflect how it charted at the time of its release.

That's exactly what we have in the Final Four round of our bracket. Every single remaining contender is a double-digit seed, and there are two No. 16 seeds remaining: "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Hypnotize." But again, forget the seeding. The artists are powerhouses. Coolio, Notorious B.I.G., Christina Aguilera and TLC all dominated the '90s in their own right. That doesn't mean there weren't some surprises along the way. Christina took down Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" in the Elite Elite -- and that was a bona fide all-time hit. Still, it's hard to argue against the songs that have made it this far if for no other reason than you voted for them.

The 64-song field is filled with No. 1 hits seeded based on weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from 1990-99. No. 1 seeds stayed atop the Hot 100 the longest, while No. 16 seeds were No. 1 for the shortest amount of time. (In other words, don't get mad at us for the seedings.)

Remember: These are the top 64 pop songs of the '90s, so there's a cutoff. There's no Hootie and the Blowfish, for example. Still, anyone who was alive and well in the '90s should know most, if not all, of these songs. They're bangers. After all, they were No. 1 hits. For anyone who is uninitiated, all songs have links. Final Four takes place on Monday and championship voting will take place on Wednesday.

Voting for the Final Four round and every round will take place on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account and in the embedded tweets below.

(12) "Creep" -- TLC: I always figured "Creep" was a low-key Final Four contender, but part of that was due to its path. The Final Four matchup against Biggie will be the ladies' toughest test yet.

(16) "Hypnotize" -- Notorious B.I.G.: There are two No. 16 seeds in the Final Four. At no time did it ever feel like they were in danger of getting bounced. That's remarkable and says a lot about the artist as much as it does the song. I get the feeling we'll see at least one of them in the national championship.

(10) "Genie in a Bottle" -- Christina Aguilera: I'll admit I don't know how Christina keeps winning -- she comfortably beat out Whitney Houston! -- but there's no denying "Genie in a Bottle" was a jam that put her on the map. Maybe it stands the test of time better than I remember.

(16) "Gangsta's Paradise" -- Coolio: I mean, "Gangsta's Paradise" has to be the favorite despite its seeding, right? Or will Christina unexpected take down another titan?

How did we get here? Let's take a look at the Sweet 16 of our 64-song bracket.