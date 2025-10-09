North Carolina touted Bill Belichick's hire as proof it was finally serious about football. But about 11 months in -- with a string of fiascos on and off the field -- it looks more like a basketball school playing dress-up as a football power, and doing a poor job of it.

Carolina athletics released terse statements from Belichick and athletic director Bubba Cunningham Wednesday night following a long day of closed-door meetings in Chapel Hill as Belichick's tenure reached its nadir.

"I'm fully committed to UNC football and the program we're building here," Belichick said.

"Coach Belichick has the full support of the department of athletics and the university," Cunningham added.

This will do nothing to quell the schadenfreude the industry has towards the sideshow in Chapel Hill, and make no mistake, the college football world is watching and laughing; whether it's opposing coaches, their agents, or others, Belichick's comeuppance is a particular delight. The texts flew in in the wake of a listless blowout vs. Clemson.

"Do you think UNC could pull the plug at the end of the year? I know it's a transition year, but they aren't competitive," wrote one former NFL front office member.

Bill Belichick buyout: What would it cost North Carolina to move on from coach as Tar Heels struggle in 2025 Will Backus

An ACC personnel staffer sent a gif of a half underwater Titanic, implying that the ship is sinking in Chapel Hill. A coach on the staff of a future UNC opponent joked that he wanted the chaos to continue because he felt it gave his team a better chance to win. In texts viewed by CBS Sports, former players from teams in UNC's poor football past joked that "they're worse than us."

UNC has had many two-, three-, and four-win seasons. Larry Fedora went 3-9 in 2018 and 2-9 before being fired in 2019. It was not the talk of football. It's not that UNC is terrible. It's that they're embarrassing. The image of an aloof Belichick and GM Mike Lombardi at the helm, with little contrition for the the chaos they're courting, is not something haughty Carolina is swallowing well.

These Belichick lowlights from the last 11 days say it all

The fact that there's even a conversation regarding Belichick being one-and-done is its own treatise on just how toxic this situation is in Chapel Hill. Following that reporting, the vote of confidence statement arrived at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday night. If you're playing along at home, that's seven weeks into season No. 1. It did not get past anybody that Cunningham -- who did not want to hire Belichick, and is on his way out the door -- did not personally put his support behind Belichick, instead saying Belichick had the support of the department of athletics and the University. North Carolina pays Belichick $10.1 million annually, the ninth-highest salary in college football.

It is no secret in industry circles that Belichick's main backers have always been members of the board of trustees, namely chairman John Preyer and chancellor Lee Roberts. Throughout the search process, Cunningham preferred a younger coach with more college experience such as Matt Campbell from Iowa State or Jon Sumrall from Tulane. Just because college football is a business does not mean it is the same business as the NFL, and just because Belichick succeeded in the NFL does not mean he's bringing the most modern version of an NFL blueprint with him. Whatever baggage and scar tissue that pre-empted his split with the Patriots is instead what Belichick toted to Chapel Hill.

The program is fractured. Inside the college football world, North Carolina is the new laughingstock. Outside of it, in the realm of the New York Post and mornings shows, Belichick is clear tabloid fodder. Until we get to the early signing period (UNC is holding on to the No. 17 class) and transfer portal season, winning is the only balm. Losing will continue the spiral. North Carolina should be thankful it is again on a bye this weekend.