By the end of the night on Sept. 26, a popular preseason playoff pick will be out of the race.

Those are the stakes when No. 23 Texas A&M travels to No. 10 LSU for a loser-goes-home type game before the calendar even turns to October.

Does that feel hyperbolic? No team that started 0-2 in conference play has ever made the College Football Playoff. Perhaps that could change if the playoff expands to 24 teams but it hasn't happened yet when the field has been limited to four and then 12 teams.

If Texas A&M loses, it'd be 0-2 in SEC play and still have to face No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Tennessee and No. 19 Missouri.

If LSU loses, it'd be 0-2 in SEC play and still have to face No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 Mississippi State.

You can squint your eyes and talk yourself into one of those teams still finding a way in if the new 9-game SEC conference slate turns into a demolition derby but the odds would be significantly stacked against Saturday's loser finding its way into the playoff field. Only one three-loss team (Alabama) has ever made the playoff field and that third loss came in the SEC Championship. Saturday night's loser would have to be perfect the rest of the season, and even that unlikely scenario wouldn't guarantee anything.

For two programs that are heavily invested in this year's rosters, the stakes are high.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Louisiana State Tigers takes the field before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Oxford, Mississippi. Justin Ford / Getty Images

Under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, LSU has what could be college football's most expensive roster, according to multiple sources. With a roster number pushing $50 million, LSU spent big to win right away in Kiffin's debut. Two of the most expensive additions -- quarterback Sam Leavitt and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton -- were inconsistent in last weekend's 32-24 loss to Ole Miss. LSU spent a combined eight figures on just those two players, a lofty figure that hasn't quite paid off yet for the Tigers. An 0-2 start would be a significant disappointment for LSU supporters after the school beat out Ole Miss and Florida for Kiffin's services and rewarded the coach with a 7-year, $91 million contract.

Just like LSU, Texas A&M has one of the sport's most expensive rosters in 2026. With a roster that lands around the $40 million range, Texas A&M spent like a program expecting to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff. On paper, the Aggies had one of the SEC's top returning quarterbacks in Marcel Reed and real momentum as a program under Mike Elko. Unfortunately, Reed seems to have regressed and the loss of 10 players to the NFL Draft has been difficult to replace. Texas A&M started the season as the No. 8 team in the country but took a massive tumble in the rankings after a loss to unranked 17-point underdog Kentucky.

"We're excited to get out there on Saturday and prove that wasn't us last week," Elko said this week.

Not only will a loss in Baton Rouge damper fan enthusiasm but it will likely prompt more scrutiny on whether Elko made the right decision promoting Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator after losing Collin Klein to Kansas State. There can be value in the internal promotion -- each side should know the other well -- but A&M and Oregon have shown just because you've promoted someone who was around when things went well doesn't mean he can keep the success going.

Saturday's stakes are no doubt anxiety-inducing for the two involved fanbases but also, in a way, quite refreshing. There has been so much conversation around whether an expanded playoff will dilute the value of regular season games. And there's no question that the expansion to 12 teams has given more cushion to programs that may have been knocked out of the playoff race with a single loss in the BCS or four-team playoff eras.

But here we are not even out of September yet and there's a game with significant playoff stakes. The winner will inch closer to fulfilling preseason playoff hopes while the loser could rue the significant resources spent on a disappointing roster. It would signal that even a $40 million roster is no guarantee to make the playoff just two seasons removed from Ohio State's famous $20 million roster that won it all. That's how wild the spending has been in college football as the confluence of NIL and revenue share money sent player compensation through the roof.

From the pressure both sides feel to the far-reaching ramifications of a single outcome, games like Texas A&M-LSU are why we love the sport.