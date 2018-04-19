A partial response to Alabama, NCAA bans teams from letting ex-players practice
Scout teams just became a little less recognizable
If former players want to return to campus for practices, they'll be limited to watching them only. The NCAA passed a new rule on Wednesday that prohibits former players from participating in team practices.
"The proposal is intended to negate competitive and recruiting advantages schools potentially could gain by allowing former student-athletes to practice with the current team," read the release from the NCAA.
It's a practice some schools had taken up in recent years. Alabama had used former quarterback Blake Sims to play the role of Clemson's Deshaun Watson on its scout team. Running back Trent Richardson also appeared on Bama's scout team in practice. On the other side of the coin, Clemson's Tajh Boyd returned to take on the task of being Jalen Hurts in practice. We also saw California use Marshawn Lynch in practice while the team was in Australia in 2016.
We won't be seeing anybody do it anymore.
The NCAA also announced other rule changes as well, including a lift on the ban of alcohol sales at NCAA championships. The new redshirt rule, which would allow players to appear in up to four games and still be eligible for a redshirt, was tabled for now and will be decided upon after further review.
-
Cece Jefferson had shoulder surgery
Jefferson led the Gators in sacks in 2017
-
Patterson details Ole Miss' deception
Patterson explains the ways in which the Rebels misled him about the NCAA investigation
-
Swinney expects QB battle into season
Kelly Bryant remains No. 1 for now, but he's getting a push from younger guys behind him
-
Smart ready to repeat Georgia's success
It's Kirby Smart's third season at Georgia, and a national title should be the expectation...
-
Tide DB: We would have 'whooped' UCF
UCF has been claiming a national championship since finishing the 2017 season undefeated
-
UM police respond to perceived threats
A former Michigan player tagged Jim Harbaugh on Twitter as part of a series of apparent th...