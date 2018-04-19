A partial response to Alabama, NCAA bans teams from letting ex-players practice

If former players want to return to campus for practices, they'll be limited to watching them only. The NCAA passed a new rule on Wednesday that prohibits former players from participating in team practices.

"The proposal is intended to negate competitive and recruiting advantages schools potentially could gain by allowing former student-athletes to practice with the current team," read the release from the NCAA.

It's a practice some schools had taken up in recent years. Alabama had used former quarterback Blake Sims to play the role of Clemson's Deshaun Watson on its scout team. Running back Trent Richardson also appeared on Bama's scout team in practice. On the other side of the coin, Clemson's Tajh Boyd returned to take on the task of being Jalen Hurts in practice. We also saw California use Marshawn Lynch in practice while the team was in Australia in 2016.

We won't be seeing anybody do it anymore.

The NCAA also announced other rule changes as well, including a lift on the ban of alcohol sales at NCAA championships. The new redshirt rule, which would allow players to appear in up to four games and still be eligible for a redshirt, was tabled for now and will be decided upon after further review.