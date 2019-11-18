AAC announces revamped scheduling format for 2020, 2021 college football seasons
The 2020 season will be the first with just 11 teams in the conference
The AAC announced Monday that it will incorporate an eight-team conference schedule and eliminate divisions for at least two seasons starting in 2020. The remodeled format comes on the heels of UConn's decision that the 2019 season will be its last in the conference, leaving the AAC with 11 teams.
"This scheduling model provides balance and competitive equity and will contribute to the exciting seasons to which we have become accustomed in the American Athletic Conference," said commissioner Mike Aresco. "It is a fair model that was unanimously supported by our athletic directors."
Every team will play four games at home and four games on the road, and each member of the conference will play the remaining 10 teams at least once every two seasons. The AAC will announce how the two participants in the conference championship game will be determined at a later date. The conference received a waiver to hold a championship game despite not having round-robin scheduling.
UConn announced its departure from the AAC and accepted an invitation to join the Big East in all sports other than football in June, which left the future of its own football program and the structure of the AAC in flux. The conference has a firm grasp of what it will be going forward, and the Huskies will begin their existence as an FBS independent program starting in 2020.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for season
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over...
-
Power Rankings: Oklahoma's back in it
Oklahoma is not the only team that made a statement: Auburn did, too, just in the opposite...
-
The Monday After: Rushing to blame Saban
Fans and media alike were quick to cast the blame on the Alabama coach almost instantly on...
-
Iron Bowl picked for SEC on CBS
The Iron Bowl will once again be the SEC on CBS Game of the Week to close the season
-
Bowl eligibility tracker for 2019-20
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2019-20 postseason
-
Week 13 odds: OSU big faves over PSU
Week 13 doesn't look like it will be the most exciting week for college football betting
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game