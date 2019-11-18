AAC announces revamped scheduling format for 2020, 2021 college football seasons

The AAC announced Monday that it will incorporate an eight-team conference schedule and eliminate divisions for at least two seasons starting in 2020. The remodeled format comes on the heels of UConn's decision that the 2019 season will be its last in the conference, leaving the AAC with 11 teams.

"This scheduling model provides balance and competitive equity and will contribute to the exciting seasons to which we have become accustomed in the American Athletic Conference," said commissioner Mike Aresco. "It is a fair model that was unanimously supported by our athletic directors."

Every team will play four games at home and four games on the road, and each member of the conference will play the remaining 10 teams at least once every two seasons. The AAC will announce how the two participants in the conference championship game will be determined at a later date. The conference received a waiver to hold a championship game despite not having round-robin scheduling.

UConn announced its departure from the AAC and accepted an invitation to join the Big East in all sports other than football in June, which left the future of its own football program and the structure of the AAC in flux. The conference has a firm grasp of what it will be going forward, and the Huskies will begin their existence as an FBS independent program starting in 2020.