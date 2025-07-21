The American Athletic Conference is no more. In a rebranding move, the league officially announced it will now be known simply as the American Conference -- or, more casually, the American. It also introduced the first official collegiate conference mascot: Soar the Eagle.

"A brand is more than a name," commissioner Tim Pernetti said in a release. "Over the past year, we stepped back, listened, and involved our community." Pernetti said. "That's how real, lasting identity is built. We're not slick, we're strong. This brand defines who we are, service and mission-driven institutions of higher learning with highly competitive athletics and deeply committed leaders. The student-athletes and their experience will always be our north star."

The name change also aims to reduce confusion with the ACC, a common issue for the league since its formation in 2013.

Soar, the American's new eagle mascot, is designed to boost fan engagement and open up new business opportunities. Expect to see Soar featured in merchandise, sponsorships, social media content and at events across the conference. The mascot adds a new layer to how the league builds spirit and connects with its audience.

The new rallying cry, "Built to Rise," reflects the league's core values and ties directly to American RISE Ventures -- its newly formed commercial and innovation arm focused on revenue, innovation, sports and entertainment.

"The American has built a brand that differentiates us in a crowded collegiate landscape by establishing and elevating what makes us distinctive," Pernetti said. "This modernization is rooted in who we are and where we're headed. It prioritizes clarity, momentum, and the competitive advantage driving every part of our conference forward."

History of the American Conference

The American Conference traces its roots to the original Big East, which was founded in 1979 and rose to national prominence thanks to its basketball success, and later, its football expansion. However, realignment chaos in the early 2010s fractured the league.

In 2013, the Big East split along football and non-football lines, with the basketball-focused schools keeping the Big East name and forming a new league. The remaining football-playing schools retained the original conference charter and rebranded as the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

The early years of the AAC featured a mix of former Big East members like Cincinnati, UConn and South Florida, alongside newcomers such as UCF, Memphis and SMU. The conference quickly earned respect as the strongest of the Group of Five leagues, with teams regularly appearing in New Year's Six bowl games.

More realignment followed. In 2023, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF left for the Big 12. To replenish its ranks, the AAC added six schools from Conference USA -- Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA -- marking a new chapter for the league. However, the conference lost SMU to the ACC in 2024 but gained Army as a football-only member, continuing to adapt amid the shifting college football landscape.

As the conference stands in 2025, it features 14 football members: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, and UTSA. Wichita State remains a full member but does not field a football team.