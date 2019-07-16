AAC predicted order of finish for 2019: UCF tabbed as conference winners again

The Knights have owned the AAC for the last two seasons

UCF has run the table during the regular season in each of the last two years, and another title could be in store for the Knights in 2019. The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that UCF has been tabbed as the favorite to win the conference by members of the media assembled in Newport, Rhode Island, at AAC Media Days.

The Knights topped Memphis in the AAC Championship Game in both of their championship seasons. The Tigers were picked to win the West Division and are expected to be UCF's primary threat, according to the predicted order of finish. 

Cincinnati and Houston were the only other two teams to receive votes to win the conference title.

Here's a look on how the voting shook out.

AAC Championship

TeamPoints

UCF

12

Cincinnati

8

Memphis

6

Houston

4

East Division

TeamFirst Place VotesTotal Points
  1. UCF

19

169

2. Cincinnati

11

157

3. USF

0

107

4. Temple

0

101

5. ECU

0

66

6. UConn

0

30

West Division

TeamFirst Place VotesTotal Points
  1. Memphis

15

165

2. Houston

14

162

3. Tulane

0

108

4. SMU

1

87

5. Navy

0

70

6. Tulsa

0

38

The AAC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 7 at the home of the team with the best conference record.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

