AAC predicted order of finish for 2019: UCF tabbed as conference winners again

UCF has run the table during the regular season in each of the last two years, and another title could be in store for the Knights in 2019. The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that UCF has been tabbed as the favorite to win the conference by members of the media assembled in Newport, Rhode Island, at AAC Media Days.

The Knights topped Memphis in the AAC Championship Game in both of their championship seasons. The Tigers were picked to win the West Division and are expected to be UCF's primary threat, according to the predicted order of finish.

Cincinnati and Houston were the only other two teams to receive votes to win the conference title.

Here's a look on how the voting shook out.

AAC Championship

Team Points UCF 12 Cincinnati 8 Memphis 6 Houston 4

East Division

Team First Place Votes Total Points UCF 19 169 2. Cincinnati 11 157 3. USF 0 107 4. Temple 0 101 5. ECU 0 66 6. UConn 0 30

West Division

Team First Place Votes Total Points Memphis 15 165 2. Houston 14 162 3. Tulane 0 108 4. SMU 1 87 5. Navy 0 70 6. Tulsa 0 38

The AAC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 7 at the home of the team with the best conference record.