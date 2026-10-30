Aaron Philo will return and start at quarterback for Florida against Georgia for a crucial SEC showdown Saturday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told CBS Sports.

The junior returns after a shoulder injury kept him on the sideline of the Gators' 27-24 upset of then-No. 7 Texas two weeks ago. Tramell Jones Jr., who started against Texas, will be available Saturday.

Philo was hurt in Florida's 38-19 homecoming loss to South Carolina on Oct. 10. A week later in Austin, he was available only in an emergency role, and coach Jon Sumrall kept him on the sideline.

Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first career start against the Longhorns.

Both quarterbacks are battling injuries and were listed as questionable Thursday on the SEC's player availability report.

Sumrall said there would be no formal announcement on a starter before the game.

The game feels like a homecoming for Philo. He led Prince Avenue Christian, near Athens, to consecutive state titles and broke Georgia's all-time high school passing record, held by former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Philo didn't play in either of Georgia Tech's losses to Georgia during his career in Atlanta.

Philo started Florida's first six games, completing 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. Philo transferred from Georgia Tech, following offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville, where he beat Jones in preseason competition for the job.

The No. 17 Gators (5-2, 3-2 SEC) climbed as high as No. 8 in the polls after starting 4-0, highlighted by a 52-28 win against then-No. 4 Ole Miss in The Swamp. Then the Gators lost back-to-back games in October, a 45-17 loss at Missouri and a 38-19 loss at home to unranked South Carolina.

The CBS Sports CFP Forecaster gives Florida a 9.5% chance to make the field. An upset of No. 3 Georgia (6-1, 4-1) would push that to 29%.

Georgia is coming off a home loss to Auburn on a last-second field goal. The Bulldogs rested and recouped during a bye week following the 27-24 defeat. Georgia leads the SEC in scoring defense (15.9) and remains one of two teams (Kentucky) with only one loss in the SEC.

Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's the first time the rivalry will be played in Atlanta. The traditional venue, EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, is undergoing renovations.