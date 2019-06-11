Aaron Rodgers gives Cal football 'seven-figure gift' for locker room renovations, scholarship

Cal football is on the receiving end of a sizable donation thanks to arguably one of its most famous alum, Aaron Rodgers. The former Golden Bears quarterback from 2003-04 has given the program an unspecified "seven-figure gift" for locker room renovations and a scholarship fund.

The locker room renovations will take place this summer in time to be unveiled for the 2019 season, at which point it will be renamed the Aaron Rodgers Team Locker Room. Additionally, the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship will be awarded each year to a junior college transfer. Rodgers came to Cal after one year at Butte College.

"I'm pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football," Rodgers said in a statement released by the university. "My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team's direction with Justin pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward."

Rodgers was a first-team All-Pac-10 selection in 2004 after leading the Bears to a 10-2 season. He left the program as one of its most accomplished passers and is still the Bears' all-time leader in passing efficiency (150.3). He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and went on to be named Super Bowl XLV MVP in 2011.

"We are thrilled and grateful that Aaron is making this important investment in the Cal football program," said head coach Justin Wilcox, who was the Bears' linebackers coach while Rodgers was at Cal. "Aaron's gift will help provide our student-athletes with a tremendous place to gather and prepare for all our football-related activities. It will also be great to show recruits visiting our campus a top-notch space and the level of support our program has from one of the greatest to ever play the game."