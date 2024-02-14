The ACC has approved two major technological changes that could have a significant impact once the 2024 college football season rolls around. At the league's winter meetings, its coaches unanimously voted in favor of implementing coach-to-player communication for a streamlined and more efficient play-calling operation, along with improved video access (i.e. sideline tablets) for in-game adjustments.

These changes will not take effect without NCAA approval. The NCAA Football Rules Committee will meet later this month to vote on any potential adjustments to game-day operations, opening the door for the ACC -- and any other conference that decides to follow suit -- to move forward with the changes put forth.

In particular, in-helmet communication became a buzzworthy topic in light of Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scheme that surfaced during the 2023 season. As a trial run, the NCAA Rules Committee gave teams the option of using coach-to-player helmet communications during bowl season.

Several prominent figures have long been in favor of direct communications between coaches and players, akin to what the NFL has had in place for decades.

"If you polled coaches and said, 'What is your No. 1 technology desire?' it would be coach-to-player communications," Steve Shaw, secretary-editor of the rules committee, told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd in October.

As it stands, teams that don't huddle -- an increasing trend as college football's game time speeds up -- signal plays from the sideline, either by hand or with a large cardboard sign. This does open the door for opposing teams to catch on to what certain signals may mean as the game progresses, which is legal by the NCAA's standards, but radio-based helmet communications would make sign-stealing virtually impossible. It would also improve the speed and efficiency with which teams can play, an obvious point of emphasis for the NCAA given its recent wholesale changes to college football's game-clock systems.