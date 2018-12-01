ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh odds, picks, predictions from expert who's 12-1 on Panthers, Tigers games

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers seek their fourth consecutive ACC Championship when they meet the upstart Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2018 ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. The kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Tigers hope to earn their fourth straight College Football Playoff berth by building on a 12-0 season that has seen just two single-digit margins of victory, both in the first four weeks. They will have to fend off a surging Panthers (7-5) club that pulled off an upset the last time these programs met, in 2016. The Tigers are 27-point sportsbook favorites, up from an opener of -24.5 in most markets. The over-under for total points scored has dropped to 53 in the latest Clemson vs. Pittsburgh odds from an initial offering of 54.5. Before you make any Clemson vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college football.

Just last week, Pitt (+5.5), with its ACC Championship Game berth already clinched, was due for a letdown spot against a Miami club seeking revenge for an upset loss last year. The result: the Hurricanes rolled to a three-touchdown victory.



Nagel knows the Tigers are eager to build on an impressive run that includes three consecutive College Football Playoff berths and a national championship under head coach Dabo Swinney. After naming standout freshman Trevor Lawrence the permanent starter at quarterback, the Tigers have demolished seven straight opponents by an average of 39 points. Their 27-7 win at Boston College was the closest game in that span.

Lawrence and explosive running back Travis Etienne have ignited an offense that is putting up massive numbers, while a defense loaded with NFL-ready talent is holding opponents to 14 points per game, No. 4 nationally. In last week's win over South Carolina, Lawrence threw for a career-high 393 yards as the Tigers compiled 744 yards of total offense. They broke open a one-score game at halftime with touchdown drives spanning 75 and 80 yards in the third quarter.

Clemson will need another dominant showing in order to cover against a Pittsburgh team that has historically thrived in the role of underdog.

The Panthers emerged as a serious contender to win the Coastal Division with their 23-13 road upset of upstart Virginia as a touchdown underdog. But the Panthers seemed to gain more respect nationally for their performance in a 19-14 loss at Notre Dame as a three-touchdown underdog. The margin matched the slimmest of the season for the Irish, who also beat Vanderbilt 22-17.

But Pittsburgh appeared to pose a more serious threat to win outright. The Panthers took a 14-6 lead early in the third quarter and their sometimes-shaky defense held Notre Dame out of the end zone until the second half. The Panthers allowed just 344 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers against the powerful Irish.



