The 2026 ACC Championship Game will carry historic significance with many conference championship games set to be taken off the calendar next season to make room for the expanded 24-team College Football Playoff. For the ACC, that means the end of an era that stretches back to 2005 when the league expanded to 12 teams and two divisions. There have been seven different winners across the 21 previous editions of the game, but not once has Miami been able to celebrate an ACC championship.

Miami clinched its second-ever ACC Championship Game appearance with a win against Virginia Tech in Week 12, and now will get an opportunity to win the ACC for the first time. The Hurricanes joined the conference back in 2004, still in the afterglow of the program's fifth national championship, and their addition brought with it the expectations that "The U" would be a regular contender in this newly created title game. Twenty-two years later, Miami has the unique claim to being 3-1 in College Football Playoff games yet 0-1 in ACC Championship Games, and Mario Cristobal will be making his first appearance in the game after two years of falling just short with late-season losses and funky tiebreaker rules.

Wake Forest also clinched its spot for the ACC Championship Game in Week 12, blowing out Georgia Tech in the same manner that the Demon Deacons have been dispatching most opponents here in the back half of the season. Jake Dickert's squad has beaten its last eight opponents (8-0) by an average of 37.4 points per game, and a rematch against Miami provides the stage to get even after the Hurricanes won 33-20 in Winston-Salem back in Week 3. Wake Forest, unlike Miami, does have an ACC championship in the title game era after winning back in 2006 in the second-ever edition of the game. The Demon Deacons played for the ACC championship again in 2021, falling to Pitt, and with this bid have now reached the ACC Championship Game three times with three different head coaches.

What to know about Miami

The Hurricanes were expected to be here, getting the nod as an overwhelming favorite to win the league in the preseason after finishing as the national runner-up a year ago. And with an unbeaten record at the end of October, this Miami team appeared as though it could be carrying an argument as a top-two team in the country again when it showed up to Charlotte. But a loss at Notre Dame and the injury to star wide receiver Malachi Toney have shifted the outlook for Miami's edge in this matchup, even as the Hurricanes remain a popular pick to finish the year atop the league.

Before Toney's injury, Miami scored 38 points or more in six of its first seven games but has not hit that mark in the three games since (2-1). The Hurricanes clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game, rallying back from a 14-0 deficit at home against Virginia Tech for a 28-20 win.

Still, even as Miami might be dealing with closer-than-expected margins and some injury issues coming down the stretch, it's still the most talented roster in the ACC, led by a coaching staff that just rolled through the CFP bracket a year ago. It's also led by Darian Mensah, who this year has been one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Mensah showed grit in a second-half comeback effort that ultimately fell short at Notre Dame, and the emergence of his former Duke teammate Cooper Barkate (who won the ACC Championship Game with Mensah last season) has helped backfill some of that receiving production that's been lost to injury.

Miami's outlook in the College Football Playoff was out of its hands on championship weekend a year ago as they missed out on the conference title game due to the ACC's tiebreaker policy. Now Cristobal won't have to wonder how the selection committee will react to a re-racked set of rankings on that fateful Sunday morning in early December, because the Hurricanes get a chance to make a final statement on the committee this time and potentially seal their spot in the 12-team bracket.

What to know about Wake Forest

Jack Dickert exceeded his Year 1 expectations when he guided the Demon Deacons to nine wins in 2025, and it was the mistake of the preseason prognosticators to think that Wake Forest would regress to the pack in the ACC for Year 2. No, instead of winning at the margins as they did a year ago, the 2026 Demon Deacons have been leaving absolutely no doubt with their performance on the field. Boasting one of the largest point margins in the country and one of the best marks against the spread (both in terms of cover percentage and cover margin), the data backs up what our eyes have confirmed for weeks: Wake Forest has been playing like one of the best teams in the country. They are a deserved national title contender, and now will get a chance to play their way into the College Football Playoff with a spot secured in the ACC Championship Game.

The offensive excellence starts with Gio Lopez, who arrived in Winston-Salem after an unsatisfying season at North Carolina but got to reunite with a familiar face in offensive coordinator Rob Ezell. Dickert hired Ezell from South Alabama after the Jags were led by Lopez in 2024, and getting the coordinator and quarterback back under the same roof has yielded positive results for both player and program. Wake Forest is among the nation's leaders in most major offensive categories, with wide receiver Carlos Hernandez performing at an All-American level as the X-factor skill player in the offense.

Defensively, this is a group that has played some great complementary football, forcing turnovers and getting stops in high-leverage situations to help balance the explosiveness of the offense. This isn't the best defense in the country on a snap-by-snap basis, but they've rounded into a top-15 unit when it comes to points-per-drive allowed, which speaks to a bend-but-don't-break approach that's been clicking over the last couple of weeks.

Miami vs. Wake Forest prediction

These two teams have shown far different form than when they played in late September, and Wake Forest has been arguably operating at a higher and healthier level than the top-five Hurricanes. Jake Dickert's team has pounded all of its opponents since the Miami loss, putting up 38+ points in every game and beating opponents by one of the widest margins in the country. When you throw in Malachi Toney's injury, there's absolutely a chance to see Wake Forest even the score and claim the ACC championship, likely sending both teams into the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. Prediction: Wake Forest wins the ACC championship.