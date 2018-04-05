ACC Championship Game will remain in Charlotte through the 2030 season

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, has established itself as the home of ACC football, and it will remain that way for the foreseeable future. The conference announced Thursday that it has come to an agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to keep the annual ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium through the 2030 season.

"Charlotte has been a tremendous home for the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game and we're pleased to announce the Queen City as our championship destination through 2030," said commissioner John Swofford in a statement. "With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country. We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC Football."

The game has been played in Charlotte every year since the 2010 season, except in 2016, when it was moved to Camping World Stadium in response to the state's Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act (HB2).

During its time in Charlotte, the game has sold out four times -- including last year's title game featuring champion Clemson and runner-up Miami that pitted two top-10 teams. The game set a Bank of America Stadium attendance record in 2015, when 74,514 showed up to watch Clemson top North Carolina to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

"We are very excited that the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will call Charlotte home through the end of the next decade," said Johnny Harris, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Charlotte Sports Foundation in a statement. "The ACC, Charlotte and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have proven to have a wonderful partnership. The Charlotte Sports Foundation's mission is to attract major sporting events that enhance the quality of life in Charlotte. Hosting the prestigious Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game each year is a cornerstone of our foundation. We are thrilled the community has proven to embrace the game and events surrounding it. The ACC has truly found a home in Charlotte."

The 2018 ACC Championship Game will take place Saturday, Dec. 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.