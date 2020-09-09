When the Big Ten and the Pac-12 started to cancel non-conference games as part of their move to a conference-only schedule (and their eventual move, Notre Dame needed games for 2020. Like a friendly neighbor or family member in a time of need, the ACC cleaned up its guest room and set an extra place at the dinner table. More specifically, the ACC established a 15-team, 10-game league schedule with one division and full member status for one season only.

The Fighting Irish get a full schedule and the opportunity to compete for an ACC Championship, but bring their NBC television revenue to the table to be distributed equally to all 15 schools along with the revenue from the league ESPN deal and the ACC Network. Notre Dame is going to be hanging around for a couple months, but they've agreed to buy some groceries and help out with the rent. That give-and-take between Notre Dame and the league is why Swofford has so often leaned on the "win-win" adage.

So as we approach the start of this unusual experiment unlike anything else in league history, the most pressing question in the ACC and one of the most interesting topics in all of college football is how the Fighting Irish will fare in its pursuit of an ACC Championship. Can Notre Dame snap Clemson's run of dominance? How will the opportunity to play for a conference championship impact the team's spot in the College Football Playoff picture?

"It's never been a goal, so it's an established goal now to is to win a championship and the ACC Championship," Brian Kelly said this week. "Our mission is to win a national championship and graduate all of our players. We are able to talk in terms of a mission being to win a championship and now either an ACC Championship, and if you win that obviously you keep your mission alive for a national championship."

With so much focus on Notre Dame's ceiling as an ACC member, it's easy to overlook that Brian Kelly has done a great job of raising the floor. That's why the Fighting Irish are such an intriguing foil to Clemson, because only the Tigers can say they feel as confident about the infrastructure, continuity and player development as what's been happening in South Bend. The changes started after going 4-8 in 2016, with Kelly addressing the team's strength and conditioning and looking to avoid the kind of blown leads and close losses that plagued the Irish in that season. The results were immediate, with Notre Dame going 33-5 over the last three seasons with three top-12 poll finishes and an appearance in the 2018 College Football Playoff.

Those improvements in player development have gone hand-in-hand with a recruiting blueprint that allows Kelly and his staff to identify unique talents to join the program and work their way onto the field. This weekend, you'll be introduced to starting running back Kyren Williams, a versatile sophomore out of the St. Louis area who needed a year in the program to fill out into the kind of game-changing athletic talent the Irish need. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was on the scout team as a freshman and saw limited action as a sophomore, but enters his senior season as an All-American candidate after leading the team with 80 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019. There's enough depth on this roster now for players to work their way into form, and the quality of development is at a point that we should expect a championship standard from Notre Dame on a year-in, year-out basis.

In a season that has already and will certainly provide challenges to a team's depth and maturity, Notre Dame is uniquely built to overcome whatever obstacles are ahead in the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish jumped into the ACC for one year only and have immediately become the biggest threat to Clemson's overwhelming dominance in the league. We'll see them face off once in South Bend on Nov. 7 and potentially again in December for the ACC championship. Clemson is still the odds-on favorite to win the league, but Notre Dame is too strong to think we can pencil in those two matchups as "win, win" for the Tigers.

Player to watch in Week 2

Clemson TE Braden Galloway vs. Wake Forest: As Clemson battles Wake Forest on Saturday night, a big storyline will be the turnover at wide receiver. Tee Higgins is off to the NFL and Justyn Ross is out with an injury, leaving a massive hole in the returning production for Trevor Lawrence's pass-catchers. While the wide receiver is both young talent waiting to emerge in sophomores Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladsen and veteran experience with seniors Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, a potential X-factor for the Tigers' passing attack in 2020 is tight end Braden Galloway.

The 6-4, 240-pound junior was one of three players to receive a one-year suspension from the NCAA after a drug test turned up trace amounts of banned anabolic substance ostarine prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff. Galloway's upside has been tied to his athleticism, recruited to Clemson from nearby Seneca High School in Anderson, S.C. where he also starred in basketball. Much of the 2019 season was spent on the scout team, run by defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The energy and enthusiasm that Venables pours into everything he does helped keep Galloway dialed in while he underwent frequent drug testing and ultimately was cleared to play for the Fiesta Bowl and the national championship game against LSU.

While the vertical passing attack with long and strong wide receivers has been a staple in recent seasons, the reliable threat of a tight end over the middle or in the red zone hasn't been as present since the likes of Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett held down the position. Galloway's impact was felt early in the title game against LSU, pulling in two big catches for 60 yards in the first quarter. With less experience on the outside and four new starters on the offensive line, Galloway's size and athleticism could make him one of Lawrence's most reliable targets in 2020.

Game of the week

Georgia Tech at Florida State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC): So I think this could -- and I stress, could -- be a preview of the 2025 ACC Championship Game. Don't scroll past -- hear me out!

Florida State and Georgia Tech are too of the most successful ACC programs in the championship game era (since 2005). They played against each other for the conference championship in both 2012 and 2014; only Clemson and Virginia Tech have more conference title game appearances. Both of these programs also are in the very early stages of rebuilding with an eye toward returning to that level of conference championship contention.

Mike Norvell has more built-in advantages at Florida State, while Geoff Collins has a year on Norvell in the rebuilding efforts. Collins has even more ground to make up with a total remodeling of the Yellow Jackets roster, but early success on the recruiting trail has kept his program in the news for many of the right reasons. Norvell inherits a team with veterans that been through a tumultuous two years of underperformance and coaching changes after an offseason that has been notable for putting out one social media-started fire after another. So where, in both cases, are these teams at as we start the 2020 season?

Expectations for Florida State are much higher than Georgia Tech, but I would not put it past the Yellow Jackets to make this game more competitive than anyone in Tallahassee would like to see. Willie Taggart's debut in a 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech was an ominous sign of what's to come, so it would behoove Norvell to duck recent tradition and turn this game into a highlight of Florida State's strengths. That means domination along the defensive line, better play on the offensive line and enough explosive plays to remind the entire ACC that Florida State has one of the most talented rosters in the conference.

ACC Elite Eight

Each week, we'll be offering these top-half power rankings for the 15-team, one-division ACC. Results matter but won't match the standings necessarily, as we look to identify the teams that have the best chance to contend for one of the top two spots (by winning percentage) and play for the conference championship in December.

1. Clemson: You'll find much more intrigue further down in the rankings. It will take a loss on the field before the Tigers give up this No. 1 spot. That's the kind of built-in advantage you get when with a 38-2 record in conference play over a five-year span.

2. Notre Dame: I love that Notre Dame's social media team has leaned into this one-year conference membership, proudly announcing that the Fighting Irish had been picked No. 2 in a conference preseason poll "for the first time ever." One key going into the first week vs. Duke will be the passing attack, looking not only to Ian Book but a group of new wide receivers as his top targets.

3. North Carolina: The hype for the Tar Heels is both warranted and held in check by how things went in Year 1 with Mack Brown. Sam Howell is already one of the best quarterbacks in the country and returns two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher for what will likely be (again) one of the best offenses in the ACC. But the Tar Heels have to be better about the details to be the third-best team in the ACC after going 6-6 in the regular season and 4-4 in ACC play with a 3-6 record in one-score games.

4. Louisville: Speaking of offenses returning key prolific pieces, the trio of Micale Cunningham, Javian Hawkins and Tutu Atwell is too often overlooked when assembling the stars of the ACC for the season ahead. The Cardinals had one of the top offenses in the conference a year ago but also one of the best statistical defensive profiles. They can go blow-for-blow with almost anyone in the ACC, but contention for a spot in the championship game will come down to whether they can get a stop.

5. Florida State: It's frustrating to consider the case of James Blackman who's on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator going into the senior season of his career. He's counted on as a leader, but for Florida State to be a top-five team in the league, he's going to have to be a difference-maker and inject life into an offense that has struggled mightily the last two seasons.

6. Miami: If D'Eriq King can replicate even half of the kind of production he's reportedly putting up in scrimmages, then he's going to give Lawrence and Howell a run for All-ACC honors at quarterback. Despite Gregory Rousseau opting out, I think the Miami defensive front remains elite with Quincy Roche coming in from Temple and former five-star Jaelen Phillips ready to flash after getting healthy and bulking up in Coral Gables while sitting out his transfer redshirt year. If the offense carries its end of the bargain against a good UAB defense, Miami is the team most likely to move up in these rankings after Week 2.

7. Pitt: Picking Pitt as a dark horse and team to watch in 2020 has been the song of the summer, so let's turn your attention to how it might happen. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is going to be in the spotlight to take another step forward, but there is real excitement that one of the Panthers new wide receivers could be a part of that success. True freshman Jordan Addison played both wide receiver and defensive back in high school. Though his recruiting profile lists him as a four-star safety, it didn't take long after his arrival to settle in as one of Pitt's most exciting wide receivers. Addison is listed as the team's starting slot receiver and could be one of the most impactful freshman in the entire league.

8. Virginia Tech: After going 14-12 in the last two seasons, the pressure is on to see how the Hokies fare against the rest of the league, even though the team was just one win short of competing for the ACC championship in 2019. The big problem, especially for the fans, was that one season-defining loss came in a streak-snapping fashion to rival Virginia in the Commonwealth Cup. Bud Foster is out and Justin Hamilton takes over as defensive coordinator, and the impact of that transition will be crucial in how they fare against the best teams the league.