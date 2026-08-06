ACC Coach Rankings 2026: Mario Cristobal takes No. 1 from Dabo Swinney, Mike Norvell tumbles again

Back in May, we here at CBS Sports put together an expert panel of college football writers and editors for our annual assessment of coaches at the power conference level. Our CBS Sports Coach Rankings make for spirited debate throughout the offseason, as experts and fans alike weigh in on the inexact science.

But once the votes are in and the national list is set, it's also an informative exercise to break out the rankings by conference to see how these coaches stack up in their own neighborhoods. In the ACC, that means checking on a power shift at the top and some big moves from coaches who exceeded expectations in 2025.

It should be noted that since these are an aggregate of our CBS Sports Coach Rankings, these coaches were not stacked exclusively against each other on the ballots. We have noted the national ranking for each coach with their ACC ranking, along with any notable takeaways from the ballots or year-to-year changes.

So now let's dive into the ACC, starting with a change at No. 1 that reflects how the media is viewing the ACC on the field heading into 2026.

2026 ACC Coach Rankings

1. Mario Cristobal, Miami

National rank: 7

You can't make a list of the 10 best coaches in America right now without including Mario Cristobal. Now, where he sits in the national pecking order is definitely debatable, but Year 4 at Miami clicked in a way that seemed to unlock all the potential sold with his hire.

The U is back, competing for championships and setting the standard in its conference. Much like Miami on the field in 2026, Mario Cristobal is pacing the way in the coach rankings debate.

Last year: No. 3 in ACC rankings

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

National rank: 11

Unlike Mario, there is a wide gulf in the way Dabo Swinney is rated by our expert panel.

His track record is undeniable, dominating a decade to the tune of two national titles, two more runner-up finishes and nine total ACC championships across a 13-year run.

But some of our panel is giving more weight to recent results, and the shortcomings of a team that produced nine NFL Draft picks present a different picture of where Swinney stands among some of his peers. In the ACC, he remains right at the top of the conversation, just no longer an obvious No. 1.

Last year: No. 1 in ACC rankings

3. James Franklin, Virginia Tech

National rank: 13

Virginia Tech moved aggressively to get one of the most coveted coaches of the cycle, pitching James Franklin on the potential of an activated Hokies fan base in the modern era.

Franklin's success at both Vanderbilt and Penn State has primed Virginia Tech fans to envision a return to ACC title contention, and while his dismissal from the Nittany Lions set him back a few spots on the national scene (down six spots from No. 7 last year) he still falls in the top three among his new conference rivals.

Last year: N/A in ACC rankings

4. Rhett Lashlee, SMU

National rank: 15

While SMU fell a field goal short of the ACC Championship Game and a potential return to the College Football Playoff, their 2025 success helped establish the Mustangs as a regular fixture in the top 25 picture.

SMU's alignment empowers Lashlee, a coach long viewed as one of the rising stars, to lead teams that play to an identity and a high standard. He's still in the same spot among his ACC peers, but Lashlee improved seven spots in the national ranking to crack the top 15.

Last year: No. 4 in ACC rankings

5. Jeff Brohm, Louisville

National rank: 24

Our panel is wildly split on Brohm, with votes inside the top 20 and others outside the top 30. His average is down seven spots nationally from a year ago, and he's been jumped by the upward movement of Cristobal and Lashlee inside the ACC rankings.

The reason for the drop is a 4-4 showing in ACC play from a team that seemingly could not get out of its own way. Louisville was good enough to beat Miami but also capable of losing to Cal at home. In the end, too many one-score losses got in the way of the Cards getting back to Charlotte.

Last year: No. 2 in ACC rankings

6. Brent Key, Georgia Tech

National rank: 27

Water might have found its level with Brent Key after a huge surge year-over-year between 2024 and 2025. Key has established a top-30 caliber program, and his overall coach rankings reflect that accomplishment. He saw a three-spot bump after a breakthrough nine-win season.

The Yellow Jackets bring their best against the best, but by season's end, have been a game or two out of the ACC Championship Game.

Last year: No. 6 in ACC rankings

7. Manny Diaz, Duke

National rank: 30

Diaz surged 14 spots in the national rankings after leading Duke to its first ACC Championship since 1989.

The movement among his ACC peers is less dramatic, but it's notable that he has jumped just ahead of coaches like Dave Doeren and Pat Narduzzi, who have been at their current posts for more than a decade.

As Diaz prepares for his third year in Durham, he has ample resources and a program foundation to build more ACC title contenders in the future.

Last year: No. 9 in ACC rankings

8. Dave Doeren, NC State

National rank: 31

Doeren was No. 31 nationally last year and checks in at No. 31 again, commanding respect for regularly fielding a bowl team that reaches eight or nine wins in the better years.

A favorable schedule puts the Wolfpack in dark-horse ACC title conversations, as a conference title game and a 10-win season remain goals for NC State's winningest coach.

Last year: No. 7 in ACC rankings

9. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

National rank: 35

Like Dave Doeren, there is a consistency to Narduzzi's tenure at Pitt. He's a top-40 coach on everyone's ballot but did not crack the top 30 on any ballots after an 8-5 season that improved Narduzzi to 80-61 overall heading into Year 12.

He has an ACC Championship to his name (2021) that others on this list cannot match. He actually improved his position after last year's debacle, in which he lost six straight games following a 7-0 start. The highs and lows are both more extreme at Pitt. In the wash, it grades out to a top-30 ranking.

Last year: No. 8 in ACC rankings

10. Tony Elliott, Virginia

National rank: 39

Virginia is a prime example of how resources and coaching can quickly alter the outlook for a football program. Tony Elliott was under real job pressure heading into 2025 and made some bold moves, including one of the largest transfer portal classes in Virginia football history.

The portal evaluations and in-house development paid off with one of the most successful seasons in program history. Elliott roared up 26 spots in the national ranking, well off the hot seat and into the conversation as a top-half coach at the power conference level.

Last year: No. 16 in ACC rankings

11. Mike Norvell, Florida State

National rank: 42

Mike Norvell's volatility in our coach rankings over the years mimics Florida State's ups and downs in 2025. The Seminoles were inside the top 10 with an Alabama win to their name, and one month later, the school was facing questions about the direction of the program after yet another losing streak.

By season's end, missing a bowl sent Norvell tumbling down 17 spots nationally and nearly a full tier among his peers in the ACC.

Last year: No. 5 in ACC rankings

12. Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

National rank: 44

Jake Dickert's first season as a power-conference coach turned heads, finishing with nine wins and a bowl victory over Mississippi State.

The Demon Deacons beat SMU and Virginia, sending a message to the rest of the conference that Wake Forest is no longer a team to be overlooked. While Dickert only moved up two spots among ACC coaches, it was a 12-spot jump in the national ranking with an eye on cracking the top 40.

Last year: No. 14 in ACC rankings

13. Fran Brown, Syracuse

National rank: 49

Our voters apply context, like not imposing too heavy a penalty on Fran Brown's bad season after injuries left him with a fourth-string quarterback for key conference games late in the season. Brown's national rank did not change much, dropping just three spots to No. 49, but his standing among ACC coaches was bumped by larger surges from other coaches.

Last year: No. 10 in ACC rankings

14. Bill O'Brien, Boston College

National rank: 61

O'Brien brought some of his success from Penn State and previous coordinator stops to Boston College. But he's down 11 spots overall and three spots among ACC coaches after a massive drop-off from 7 wins in Year 1 to just two wins in Year 2.

O'Brien's been above .500 in three of his four years as a coach, but last season's struggles made it easy to make some adjustments when splitting hairs between coaches just outside the top 50.

Last year: No. 11 in ACC rankings

15. Bill Belichick, North Carolina

National rank: 63

Well, now we have an answer to the question of what it would look like if one of the greatest coaches in NFL history took on the challenge of coaching in college.

Last season's 4-8 campaign clearly displayed the uphill battle of wholesale roster turnover, proving that not every problem can be fixed with money. The Tar Heels won fewer games while investing more in the program, which was particularly disheartening, given one of the more favorable ACC schedules. Now the schedule is tougher. Our panelists aren't buying much stock, with even the highest ballot ranking falling outside the top 50.

Last year: No. 12 in ACC rankings

16. Tosh Lupoi, Cal

National rank: 67

Our voters usually adopt a wait-and-see approach to first-time head coaches. I'll bet that standard is doing a disservice to certain coaches like Lupoi.

His extensive experience across major staffs, combined with his homegrown love and understanding of the program, sets Cal up for success with one of its own at the helm. Lupoi and his rival Tavita Pritchard get buried on ballots because of their inexperience, but they're also names to watch as some of the biggest movers if they can deliver Year 1 success.

Last year: N/A in ACC rankings

17. Tavita Pritchard, Stanford

National rank: 68

Pritchard arrives after helping guide Jayden Daniels to NFL Rookie of the Year honors with the Commanders. But those reputation wins aren't doing much for his record in the eyes of our voters, who are docking him for his lack of head coaching success.

Coaching at Stanford is a real challenge in the modern era, but with fellow alum Andrew Luck leading the brain trust, there's a plan in place to get Pritchard the respect that would lead to a move up in the rankings.

Last year: N/A in ACC rankings