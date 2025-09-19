The ACC is eyeing a significant shift in football scheduling, one that would require all member schools to play at least 10 games against Power Four opponents. The number of conference games remains a sticking point, however, and could delay a formal vote.

"That's the direction, but lots of work to do," a source told CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello.

Conference athletic directors are scheduled to meet Monday in Charlotte to explore options. Among them: a move to either nine conference games and a nonconference game vs. a Power Four opponent, or an "8+2" model that preserves flexibility for schools with traditional annual rivals, according to ESPN. The report's straw poll of 13 ADs showed nine supported -- or were open to -- a nine-game conference slate. Clemson and Florida State were two that had reservations.

Commissioner Jim Phillips has reportedly favored a model combining nine league games with one Power Four opponent required in nonconference play, echoing the SEC's recently approved approach. Under current ACC rules, schools are expected to schedule at least one nonconference Power Four opponent annually, but enforcement has been inconsistent.

The SEC's expansion to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026 was motivated at least partially by College Football Playoff metrics that give extra weight to wins against quality opponents. The SEC's revised slate requires three permanent conference opponents while rotating the remaining six, with all teams mandated to face at least one Power Four opponent or Notre Dame each season.

ACC officials acknowledge that a longer conference schedule could make high-profile nonconference games harder to maintain. Programs such as Louisville have future matchups lined up with Georgia and Texas A&M, but additional conference contests may reduce flexibility for similar marquee games. Administrators also note that scheduling games with SEC or Big Ten programs could become more complicated if all Power Four conferences adopt nine-game slates.

The ACC has struggled with football scheduling for more than a decade. When Syracuse and Pittsburgh joined the conference, a nine-game league schedule was briefly considered before the league reverted to eight, aiming to preserve traditional rivalries and agreements with Notre Dame. Schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville could reach the 10 Power Four game target by pairing their annual rivalries with a nine-game conference slate, but doing so could limit the opportunity for additional high-profile nonconference contests.

Monday's meeting in Charlotte is expected to provide more clarity on the ACC's path forward, though a formal vote likely won't come for several weeks and any adjustments probably wouldn't be implemented in 2026.