Cal and Stanford's bid to join the ACC appears to have stalled. North Carolina, NC State, Florida State and Clemson are opposed to expansion with invites to Cal and Stanford, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reports.

Without the support of those schools, the issue might be dead in the water. Adding a new member would require approval from 12 of the 15 ACC member schools. Sports Illustrated reports.

Cal and Stanford are two of four remaining Pac-12 schools, along with Oregon State and Washington State. The Pac-12 has steadily drained membership over the last years, and things reached a head in July.

With USC and UCLA set to depart for the Big Ten in 2024, Colorado announced just a couple weeks ago that it will depart for the Big 12 in the same time frame. Shortly thereafter, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah all made the decision to follow the Buffaloes to the Big 12.

Washington and Oregon seemingly put the nail in the Pac-12's coffin on Aug. 4, when they announced that they would join the Big Ten.

The remaining Pac-12 schools could find a home in the American Athletic Conference, according to multiple reports. The Mountain West Conference, which makes sense from a geographic standpoint, hasn't shot down the potential of expansion.