The ACC released its revised 2020 schedule on Thursday, and it's littered with compelling matchups. The conference had already announced that it will play 10 conference games plus one nonconference contest starting Sept. 10, which would have been Week 2 of the normal regular season.
"Today's decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. "The Board's decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise."
What are the biggest games of the ACC season? All eyes go immediately to the Notre Dame vs. Clemson game, of course. The Fighting Irish joined the ACC for the year and host the Tigers on Nov. 7 in a battle of what should be two preseason top 15 teams. It could be the first of two meetings between the two since the conference eliminated divisions and decided to take the teams with the top two winning percentages in the conference championship game.
Another big game involving Notre Dame will be Oct. 10, when it hosts Florida State in South Bend, Indiana. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2014 when the Seminoles kept their undefeated season alive after offensive pass interference was called on the Irishin the final minute of the game.
Miami (FL), a team that could be considered one of the favorites, comes out of the gate hot with games against Louisville, Florida State and Clemson through the first five weeks of the season. Oh, and that starts with a game against the gritty UAB Blazers. Another out-of-conference element of note is the Georgia Tech - UCF game that was already on the schedule prior to the shutdown.
"As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority," said Kent Syverud, Syracuse chancellor and ACC Board of Directors chair. "Today's announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines."
The 2020 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 12 or Saturday, Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The conference has abolished divisions this year and will take the teams with the top two conference winning percentages to participate. Notre Dame will be eligible for the conference championship game even though, during most years, its football game operates as an independent. The ACC's television contract and Notre Dame's NBC contract will be split among all 15 teams.
Here's a look at the full week-by-week schedule:
Week 1 (Sept. 12)
UAB at Miami (Sept. 10)
VMI at Virginia (Sept. 11)
Ohio at Boston College
Clemson at Wake Forest
Duke at Notre Dame
Georgia Tech at Florida State
Western Kentucky at Louisville
Syracuse at North Carolina
NC State at Virginia Tech
Miami (Ohio) at Pitt
Week 2 (Sept. 19)
Boston College at Duke
[Nonconference TBA) at Clemson
Samford at Florida State
UCF at Georgia Tech
Miami at Louisville
[Nonconference TBA) at North Carolina
Wake Forest at NC State
Western Michigan at Notre Dame
Syracuse at Pitt
Virginia at Virginia Tech
Week 3 (Sept. 26)
Florida State at Miami
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Louisville at Pitt
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Byes: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Week 4 (Oct. 3)
North Carolina at Boston College
Virginia at Clemson
Virginia Tech at Duke
NC State at Pitt
Byes: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Week 5 (Oct. 10)
Louisville at Georgia Tech (Oct. 9)
Old Dominion at Wake Forest (Oct. 9)
Pitt at Boston College
Miami at Clemson
Duke at Syracuse
Florida State at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
NC State at Virginia
Week 6 (Oct. 17)
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Duke at NC State
North Carolina at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Pitt at Miami
Liberty at Syracuse
Virginia at Wake Forest
Week 7 (Oct. 24)
Georgia Tech at Boston College
Syracuse at Clemson
Florida State at Louisville
Virginia at Miami
NC State at North Carolina
Notre Dame at Pitt
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
Bye: Duke
Week 8 (Oct. 31)
Boston College at Clemson
Charlotte at Duke
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech at Louisville
North Carolina at Virginia
Wake Forest at Syracuse
Byes: Florida State, Miami, NC State, Pitt
Week 9 (Nov. 7)
Miami at NC State (Nov. 6)
Boston College at Syracuse
Clemson at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Duke
Pitt at Florida State
Louisville at Virginia
Liberty at Virginia Tech
Byes: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest
Week 10 (Nov. 14)
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Virginia
Florida State at NC State
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Miami at Virginia Tech
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Byes: Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse
Week 11 (Nov. 21)
Syracuse at Louisville (Nov. 20)
Clemson at Florida State
Wake Forest at Duke
Georgia Tech at Miami
Liberty at NC State
Virginia Tech at Pitt
Byes: Boston College, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia
Week 12 (Nov. 28)
Louisville at Boston College (Nov. 27)
Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 27)
Pitt at Clemson
Duke at Georgia Tech
Virginia at Florida State
Miami at Wake Forest
NC State at Syracuse
Bye: Virginia Tech
Week 13 (Dec. 5)
Boston College at Virginia
Clemson at Virginia Tech
Florida State at Duke
Georgia Tech at NC State
Wake Forest at Louisville
North Carolina at Miami
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Bye: Pitt
The Big Ten announced its full schedule on Wednesday and the Pac-12 released its plans earlier this month. The Big 12 and the SEC are the only two remaining Power Five conferences that haven't set their week-by-week schedules.