The ACC released its revised 2020 schedule on Thursday, and it's littered with compelling matchups. The conference had already announced that it will play 10 conference games plus one nonconference contest starting Sept. 10, which would have been Week 2 of the normal regular season.

"Today's decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. "The Board's decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise."

What are the biggest games of the ACC season? All eyes go immediately to the Notre Dame vs. Clemson game, of course. The Fighting Irish joined the ACC for the year and host the Tigers on Nov. 7 in a battle of what should be two preseason top 15 teams. It could be the first of two meetings between the two since the conference eliminated divisions and decided to take the teams with the top two winning percentages in the conference championship game.

Another big game involving Notre Dame will be Oct. 10, when it hosts Florida State in South Bend, Indiana. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2014 when the Seminoles kept their undefeated season alive after offensive pass interference was called on the Irishin the final minute of the game.

Miami (FL), a team that could be considered one of the favorites, comes out of the gate hot with games against Louisville, Florida State and Clemson through the first five weeks of the season. Oh, and that starts with a game against the gritty UAB Blazers. Another out-of-conference element of note is the Georgia Tech - UCF game that was already on the schedule prior to the shutdown.

"As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority," said Kent Syverud, Syracuse chancellor and ACC Board of Directors chair. "Today's announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines."

The 2020 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 12 or Saturday, Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The conference has abolished divisions this year and will take the teams with the top two conference winning percentages to participate. Notre Dame will be eligible for the conference championship game even though, during most years, its football game operates as an independent. The ACC's television contract and Notre Dame's NBC contract will be split among all 15 teams.

Here's a look at the full week-by-week schedule:

Week 1 (Sept. 12)

UAB at Miami (Sept. 10)

VMI at Virginia (Sept. 11)

Ohio at Boston College

Clemson at Wake Forest

Duke at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Western Kentucky at Louisville

Syracuse at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia Tech

Miami (Ohio) at Pitt

Week 2 (Sept. 19)

Boston College at Duke

[Nonconference TBA) at Clemson

Samford at Florida State

UCF at Georgia Tech

Miami at Louisville

[Nonconference TBA) at North Carolina

Wake Forest at NC State

Western Michigan at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Pitt

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Week 3 (Sept. 26)

Florida State at Miami

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Louisville at Pitt

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Byes: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Week 4 (Oct. 3)

North Carolina at Boston College

Virginia at Clemson

Virginia Tech at Duke

NC State at Pitt

Byes: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Week 5 (Oct. 10)

Louisville at Georgia Tech (Oct. 9)

Old Dominion at Wake Forest (Oct. 9)

Pitt at Boston College

Miami at Clemson

Duke at Syracuse

Florida State at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia

Week 6 (Oct. 17)

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Duke at NC State

North Carolina at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Pitt at Miami

Liberty at Syracuse

Virginia at Wake Forest

Week 7 (Oct. 24)

Georgia Tech at Boston College

Syracuse at Clemson

Florida State at Louisville

Virginia at Miami

NC State at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Bye: Duke

Week 8 (Oct. 31)

Boston College at Clemson

Charlotte at Duke

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Byes: Florida State, Miami, NC State, Pitt

Week 9 (Nov. 7)

Miami at NC State (Nov. 6)

Boston College at Syracuse

Clemson at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Duke

Pitt at Florida State

Louisville at Virginia

Liberty at Virginia Tech

Byes: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Week 10 (Nov. 14)

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Virginia

Florida State at NC State

Pitt at Georgia Tech

Miami at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Byes: Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse

Week 11 (Nov. 21)

Syracuse at Louisville (Nov. 20)

Clemson at Florida State

Wake Forest at Duke

Georgia Tech at Miami

Liberty at NC State

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Byes: Boston College, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia

Week 12 (Nov. 28)

Louisville at Boston College (Nov. 27)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 27)

Pitt at Clemson

Duke at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Florida State

Miami at Wake Forest

NC State at Syracuse

Bye: Virginia Tech

Week 13 (Dec. 5)

Boston College at Virginia

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Florida State at Duke

Georgia Tech at NC State

Wake Forest at Louisville

North Carolina at Miami

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Bye: Pitt

The Big Ten announced its full schedule on Wednesday and the Pac-12 released its plans earlier this month. The Big 12 and the SEC are the only two remaining Power Five conferences that haven't set their week-by-week schedules.