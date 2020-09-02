Watch Now: Players To Watch In The ACC This Season ( 1:51 )

With guidance from its medical advisors and an expectation for the unexpected, the ACC has decided to move forward with the SEC and Big 12 in its plans for a 2020 college football season this fall. The league has expanded its conference schedule, thrown divisions out the window and welcomed a 15th member in Notre Dame for this modified year, hoping to create an environment for some of the top college football players in the country to go an compete for a league title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Pulling off a season is no small feat. It has and will continue to require significant investments of time and resources from schools and players, not to mention compliance from all involved. There have already been challenges with COVID-19 clusters causing ACC schools to modify their plans for the fall semester after welcoming students back to campus, but the football programs remain on a track to get their 2020 season started on Sept. 12. We've worked to compile an all-encompassing primer below, complete with schedule information, odds, storylines and the latest news.

Here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 SEC college football season in the ACC.

ACC football schedule 2020

Games : 11

: 11 Format : 10 conference games, one nonconference game (optional)

: 10 conference games, one nonconference game (optional) Byes : Two per team

: Two per team Start date : Thursday, Sept. 10

: Thursday, Sept. 10 ACC Championship Game : Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte

: Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte Will there be fans? Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Miami are planning for 20-25% capacity for home games. Much of the conference is still hoping to have some fans, though the numbers are unclear. Duke and Syracuse will not have fans at games this fall. Boston College has said no fans for the month of September, but the Eagles don't have their first home game until Oct. 3 against North Carolina.

ACC COVID-19 testing plans

Coronavirus testing : The school must test all players within three days of competition with a molecular (PCR) test. Additionally, players will be tested the day before competition and within 48 hours after competition by a third party selected by the ACC office.

: The school must test all players within three days of competition with a molecular (PCR) test. Additionally, players will be tested the day before competition and within 48 hours after competition by a third party selected by the ACC office. Additional precautions : Players identified as close contacts to a positive test are required to quarantine for 14 days and must complete the full quarantine before returning to activity. Also, any team member who tests positive will undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before a phased return to exercise.

: Players identified as close contacts to a positive test are required to quarantine for 14 days and must complete the full quarantine before returning to activity. Also, any team member who tests positive will undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before a phased return to exercise. Face coverings: Required at all times for all coaches, staff and noncompeting athletes on the sidelines. Players are not required to wear face coverings on the field, but if they remove their helmet in the team bench area, they will expected to apply a face covering.

2020 ACC Championship odds

Odds vis William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 2

Clemson -400

Notre Dame +650

Miami +1200

North Carolina +1400

Florida State +2000

Virginia Tech +2000

Louisville +3000

Pitt +4000

Virginia +4000

NC State +6000

Wake Forest +10000

Boston College +15000

Georgia Tech +15000

Duke +15000

Syracuse +15000

Three key questions for the ACC in 2020

How will Notre Dame fare during its one-year run of full membership? Come on down and get while it's hot, for one time only -- we've got the Fighting Irish playing a college football season as a conference member! Brian Kelly has raised the floor for the Irish in the College Football Playoff era, establishing talent and depth worth of annual top-10 consideration. Compared to the rest of the ACC, that puts Notre Dame behind only Clemson from a power rankings-style analysis of the conference. The two teams were scheduled to play in one of the biggest nonconference games of the year in South Bend and it remains on the schedule now a conference game. Will it be preview of an ACC Championship Game rematch or a defining pivot point for the Irish in their pursuit of a conference title in its lone year of conference dependence? Nothing would cement Notre Dame's status as one of the strongest programs in all of college football than to match the dominance of its brand and reputation with on-field success in 2020. Will the unusual circumstances of the season disrupt Clemson's dominance? Since 2015, the routine has become part of the program's identity. Win the division in November, win the conference in December and go play for a national championship. The two-time CFP champions, two-time CFP runners up and five-time ACC champions have actually used this natural rhythm of the modern season to their advantage. When Dabo Swinney sets out his plans for the year with his staff, it includes the expectation of a long and grinding 15-game season. Now, the team's routine has been disrupted. The ACC championship might just be rescheduled by a few weeks, and the CFP has (so far) maintained its stance that the semifinals will be held on Jan. 1. But the offseason, the preseason and everything going on around the program has been far from routine. Clemson figured out the model for consistency in the CFP era, but now it'll be tested with distraction and disruption on a weekly basis. How will that impact a team that has 38 of its last 40 ACC games? If the same clip of dominance continues, it will highlight the distance between Clemson and the rest of the league. That's something that is a compliment to the former, and a stark reminder of the challenge that remains for the latter. How will Atlantic and Coastal teams stack up in the one-division format? Every football season is met with commentary on division balance in the ACC. The ACC Atlantic Division champion has won 11 of the 15 ACC Championship Games, and the teams that don't make it to Charlotte point to the presence of Clemson and Florida State -- who have combined for 10 of those 11 titles -- as reasons they end up with lesser conference records than their peers in the other division. The Coastal has been a point of unique intrigue for its seven champions in seven years, but the lack of a real challenger in the title game has added weight to the complaints of division balance. Well now everyone is in the same standings column with schedules that in some cases do not even include those regular division opponents. Will the Atlantic teams prove they've been unjustly limited by their annual meetings with Dabo and Co. or will the Coastal teams have enough success to suggest that the division play on their side is in fact more parity than parody?

Complete 2020 ACC schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 12)

UAB at Miami (Sept. 10)

VMI at Virginia (Sept. 11)

Clemson at Wake Forest

Duke at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Western Kentucky at Louisville

Syracuse at North Carolina

Austin Peay at Pitt

Week 2 (Sept. 19)

Boston College at Duke

Citadel at Clemson

Samford at Florida State

UCF at Georgia Tech

Miami at Louisville

Charlotte at North Carolina

Wake Forest at NC State

South Florida at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Pitt

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Week 3 (Sept. 26)

Florida State at Miami

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Louisville at Pitt

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

NC State at Virginia Tech

Byes: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia

Week 4 (Oct. 3)

North Carolina at Boston College

Virginia at Clemson

Virginia Tech at Duke

NC State at Pitt

Byes: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Week 5 (Oct. 10)

Louisville at Georgia Tech (Oct. 9)

Old Dominion at Wake Forest (Oct. 9)

Pitt at Boston College

Miami at Clemson

Duke at Syracuse

Florida State at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia

Week 6 (Oct. 17)

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Duke at NC State

North Carolina at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Pitt at Miami

Liberty at Syracuse

Virginia at Wake Forest

Week 7 (Oct. 24)

Georgia Tech at Boston College

Syracuse at Clemson

Florida State at Louisville

Virginia at Miami

NC State at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Bye: Duke

Week 8 (Oct. 31)

Boston College at Clemson

Charlotte at Duke

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Byes: Florida State, Miami, NC State, Pitt

Week 9 (Nov. 7)

Miami at NC State (Nov. 6)

Boston College at Syracuse

Clemson at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Duke

Pitt at Florida State

Louisville at Virginia

Liberty at Virginia Tech

Byes: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Week 10 (Nov. 14)

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Virginia

Florida State at NC State

Pitt at Georgia Tech

Miami at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Byes: Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse

Week 11 (Nov. 21)

Syracuse at Louisville (Nov. 20)

Clemson at Florida State

Wake Forest at Duke

Georgia Tech at Miami

Liberty at NC State

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Byes: Boston College, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia

Week 12 (Nov. 28)

Louisville at Boston College (Nov. 27)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 27)

Pitt at Clemson

Duke at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Florida State

Miami at Wake Forest

NC State at Syracuse

Bye: Virginia Tech

Week 13 (Dec. 5)

Boston College at Virginia

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Florida State at Duke

Georgia Tech at NC State

Wake Forest at Louisville

North Carolina at Miami

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Bye: Pitt