Despite many ups and downs throughout a chaotic summer, ACC football is underway. The ACC never backed off its plans of playing this fall despite the many issues facing the world with COVID-19. The league decided to expand its conference to 15 with Notre Dame playing a full schedule and eligible for the ACC title. They also got rid of divisions as teams will play 10 conference games with the top two facing off for the AC title in December.
As we head toward the meat of the 2020 season, CBS Sports will be with you for continuous updates to news, odds, scheduling and results. Keep this page bookmarked to get the latest information on the ACC throughout the rest of 2020.
ACC football schedule 2020
- Games: 11
- Format: 10 conference games, one nonconference game (optional)
- Byes: Two per team
- Start date: Thursday, Sept. 10
- ACC Championship Game: Dec. 19 in Charlotte
- Will there be fans? Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Miami are planning for 20-25% capacity for home games. Much of the conference is still hoping to have some fans, though the numbers are unclear. Duke and Syracuse will not have fans at games this fall. Boston College has said no fans for the month of September, but the Eagles don't have their first home game until Oct. 3 against North Carolina.
ACC COVID-19 testing plans
- Coronavirus testing: The school must test all players within three days of competition with a molecular (PCR) test. Additionally, players will be tested the day before competition and within 48 hours after competition by a third party selected by the ACC office.
- Additional precautions: Players identified as close contacts to a positive test are required to quarantine for 14 days and must complete the full quarantine before returning to activity. Also, any team member who tests positive will undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before a phased return to exercise.
- Face coverings: Required at all times for all coaches, staff and noncompeting athletes on the sidelines. Players are not required to wear face coverings on the field, but if they remove their helmet in the team bench area, they will expected to apply a face covering.
2020 ACC Championship odds
Odds vis William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 2
- Clemson -600
- Notre Dame +650
- North Carolina +1000
- Miami +1800
- NC State +5000
- Virginia Tech +5000
- Pitt +10000
- Boston College +15000
- Virginia +25000
- Georgia Tech +25000
ACC standings
Clemson (3-0 in ACC, 4-0 overall)
North Carolina (3-0)
NC State (3-1)
Notre Dame (2-0, 3-0)
Miami (2-1, 3-1)
Virginia Tech (2-1)
Georgia Tech (2-1, 2-2)
Pitt (2-2, 3-2)
Boston College (2-1, 3-1)
Virginia (1-2)
Syracuse (1-3)
Duke (1-4)
Wake Forest (0-2, 1-2)
Florida State (0-3, 1-3)
Louisville (0-3, 1-3)
Complete 2020 ACC schedule, scores
Week 2 (Sept. 12)
No. 17 Miami 31, UAB 14
No. 12 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
No. 7 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13
No. 25 Pitt 55, Austin Peay 0
No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
No. 18 Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21
Week 3 (Sept. 19)
Boston College 26, Duke 6
Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
Miami 47, Louisville 34
NC State 45, Wake Forest 42
Notre Dame 52, USF 0
Pitt 21, Syracuse 10
Week 4 (Sept. 26)
Miami 52, Florida State 10
Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20
Pitt 23, Louisville 20
Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24
Virginia 38, Duke 20
Boston College 24, Texas State 21
Week 5 (Oct. 3)
North Carolina 26, Boston College 22
Clemson 41, Virginia 23
Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31
NC State 30, Pitt 29
Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24
Week 6 (Oct. 10)
Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27
Boston College 31, Pitt 30 (OT)
Clemson 42, Miami 17
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26
North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
NC State 38, Virginia 21
Week 7 (Oct. 17)
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Duke at NC State
North Carolina at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Pitt at Miami
Liberty at Syracuse
Virginia at Wake Forest
Week 8 (Oct. 24)
Georgia Tech at Boston College
Syracuse at Clemson
Florida State at Louisville
Virginia at Miami
NC State at North Carolina
Notre Dame at Pitt
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
Week 9 (Oct. 31)
Boston College at Clemson
Charlotte at Duke
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech at Louisville
North Carolina at Virginia
Wake Forest at Syracuse
Week 10 (Nov. 7)
Miami at NC State (Nov. 6)
Boston College at Syracuse
Clemson at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Duke
Pitt at Florida State
Louisville at Virginia
Liberty at Virginia Tech
Week 11 (Nov. 14)
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Virginia
Florida State at NC State
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Miami at Virginia Tech
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Week 12 (Nov. 21)
Syracuse at Louisville (Nov. 20)
Clemson at Florida State
Wake Forest at Duke
Georgia Tech at Miami
Liberty at NC State
Virginia Tech at Pitt
Week 13 (Nov. 28)
Louisville at Boston College (Nov. 27)
Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 27)
Pitt at Clemson
Duke at Georgia Tech
Virginia at Florida State
Miami at Wake Forest
NC State at Syracuse
Week 14 (Dec. 5)
Boston College at Virginia
Clemson at Virginia Tech
Florida State at Duke
Georgia Tech at NC State
Wake Forest at Louisville
North Carolina at Miami
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Week 15 (Dec. 12)
Virginia at Virginia Tech
Notre Dame at Wake Forest