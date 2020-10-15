Despite many ups and downs throughout a chaotic summer, ACC football is underway. The ACC never backed off its plans of playing this fall despite the many issues facing the world with COVID-19. The league decided to expand its conference to 15 with Notre Dame playing a full schedule and eligible for the ACC title. They also got rid of divisions as teams will play 10 conference games with the top two facing off for the AC title in December.

As we head toward the meat of the 2020 season, CBS Sports will be with you for continuous updates to news, odds, scheduling and results. Keep this page bookmarked to get the latest information on the ACC throughout the rest of 2020.

ACC football schedule 2020

Games : 11

: 11 Format : 10 conference games, one nonconference game (optional)

: 10 conference games, one nonconference game (optional) Byes : Two per team

: Two per team Start date : Thursday, Sept. 10

: Thursday, Sept. 10 ACC Championship Game : Dec. 19 in Charlotte

: Dec. 19 in Charlotte Will there be fans? Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Miami are planning for 20-25% capacity for home games. Much of the conference is still hoping to have some fans, though the numbers are unclear. Duke and Syracuse will not have fans at games this fall. Boston College has said no fans for the month of September, but the Eagles don't have their first home game until Oct. 3 against North Carolina.

ACC COVID-19 testing plans

Coronavirus testing : The school must test all players within three days of competition with a molecular (PCR) test. Additionally, players will be tested the day before competition and within 48 hours after competition by a third party selected by the ACC office.

: The school must test all players within three days of competition with a molecular (PCR) test. Additionally, players will be tested the day before competition and within 48 hours after competition by a third party selected by the ACC office. Additional precautions : Players identified as close contacts to a positive test are required to quarantine for 14 days and must complete the full quarantine before returning to activity. Also, any team member who tests positive will undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before a phased return to exercise.

: Players identified as close contacts to a positive test are required to quarantine for 14 days and must complete the full quarantine before returning to activity. Also, any team member who tests positive will undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before a phased return to exercise. Face coverings: Required at all times for all coaches, staff and noncompeting athletes on the sidelines. Players are not required to wear face coverings on the field, but if they remove their helmet in the team bench area, they will expected to apply a face covering.

2020 ACC Championship odds

Odds vis William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 2

Clemson -600

Notre Dame +650

North Carolina +1000

Miami +1800

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000



Pitt +10000

Boston College +15000

Virginia +25000

Georgia Tech +25000

ACC standings

Clemson (3-0 in ACC, 4-0 overall)

North Carolina (3-0)

NC State (3-1)

Notre Dame (2-0, 3-0)

Miami (2-1, 3-1)

Virginia Tech (2-1)

Georgia Tech (2-1, 2-2)

Pitt (2-2, 3-2)

Boston College (2-1, 3-1)

Virginia (1-2)

Syracuse (1-3)

Duke (1-4)

Wake Forest (0-2, 1-2)

Florida State (0-3, 1-3)

Louisville (0-3, 1-3)

Complete 2020 ACC schedule, scores

Week 2 (Sept. 12)

No. 17 Miami 31, UAB 14

No. 12 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

No. 7 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13

No. 25 Pitt 55, Austin Peay 0

No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

No. 18 Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21

Week 3 (Sept. 19)

Boston College 26, Duke 6

Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 47, Louisville 34

NC State 45, Wake Forest 42

Notre Dame 52, USF 0

Pitt 21, Syracuse 10

Week 4 (Sept. 26)

Miami 52, Florida State 10

Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20

Pitt 23, Louisville 20

Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24

Virginia 38, Duke 20

Boston College 24, Texas State 21

Week 5 (Oct. 3)

North Carolina 26, Boston College 22

Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31

NC State 30, Pitt 29

Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24

Week 6 (Oct. 10)

Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

Boston College 31, Pitt 30 (OT)

Clemson 42, Miami 17

Duke 38, Syracuse 24

Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26

North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45

NC State 38, Virginia 21

Week 7 (Oct. 17)

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Duke at NC State

North Carolina at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Pitt at Miami

Liberty at Syracuse

Virginia at Wake Forest

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Georgia Tech at Boston College

Syracuse at Clemson

Florida State at Louisville

Virginia at Miami

NC State at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Boston College at Clemson

Charlotte at Duke

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Miami at NC State (Nov. 6)

Boston College at Syracuse

Clemson at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Duke

Pitt at Florida State

Louisville at Virginia

Liberty at Virginia Tech

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Virginia

Florida State at NC State

Pitt at Georgia Tech

Miami at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

Syracuse at Louisville (Nov. 20)

Clemson at Florida State

Wake Forest at Duke

Georgia Tech at Miami

Liberty at NC State

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Louisville at Boston College (Nov. 27)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 27)

Pitt at Clemson

Duke at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Florida State

Miami at Wake Forest

NC State at Syracuse

Week 14 (Dec. 5)

Boston College at Virginia

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Florida State at Duke

Georgia Tech at NC State

Wake Forest at Louisville

North Carolina at Miami

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Week 15 (Dec. 12)

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Notre Dame at Wake Forest