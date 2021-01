The 2021 ACC schedule was released on Thursday morning, and there are several intriguing games on the slate -- particularly involving defending conference champion Clemson. The Tigers will open the season in Charlotte against SEC power Georgia, will kick off the ACC slate two weeks later at home against Georgia Tech and will host Florida State in Week 9.

Speaking of Florida State, second-year coach Mike Norvell has drawn Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on the opening Sunday of the season and has a road game against upstart North Carolina in Week 6 prior to its showdown with Clemson three weeks later.

The Tar Heels will be one of the trendy picks to win the ACC, and will participate in the only conference game of Week 1 -- a road tilt at Virginia Tech on either Thursday, Sept. 2 or Friday, Sept. 3.

The league will return to its two-division format in 2021 and hold its championship game on Dec. 4 in Charlotte.

Here's a look at the full slate of ACC games during the 2021 season:

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

USF at NC State

Thursday, Sept. 2 or Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Friday, Sept. 3

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 4

Colgate at Boston College

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke's Mayo Classic, Charlotte)

Duke at Charlotte

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta)

UMass at Pitt

Syracuse at Ohio

William & Mary at Virginia

Sunday, Sept. 5

Florida State at Notre Dame

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta)

Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Boston College at UMass

South Carolina State at Clemson

North Carolina A&T at Duke

Jacksonville State at Florida State

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

Appalachian State at Miami

Georgia State at North Carolina

NC State at Mississippi State

Pitt at Tennessee

Rutgers at Syracuse

Illinois at Virginia

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech

Norfolk State at Wake Forest

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 18

Boston College at Temple

Georgia Tech at Clemson

Northwestern at Duke

Florida State at Wake Forest

Michigan State at Miami

Virginia at North Carolina

Furman at NC State

Western Michigan at Pitt

Albany at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 24

Liberty at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 25

Missouri at Boston College

Clemson at NC State

Kansas at Duke

Louisville at Florida State

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Central Connecticut at Miami

New Hampshire at Pitt

Richmond at Virginia Tech

Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami

Saturday, Oct. 2

Boston College at Clemson

Duke at North Carolina

Syracuse at Florida State

Pitt at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Wake Forest

Louisiana Tech at NC State

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech at Duke

Florida State at North Carolina

Virginia at Louisville

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 16

NC State at Boston College

Duke at Virginia

Miami at North Carolina

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Boston College at Louisville

Clemson at Pitt

UMass at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Virginia

NC State at Miami

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at Army

Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 30

Boston College at Syracuse

Florida State at Clemson

Duke at Wake Forest

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Louisville at NC State

Miami at Pitt

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Virginia at BYU

Week 10

Friday, Nov. 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 6

Clemson at Louisville

Pitt at Duke

NC State at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Miami

Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference)

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt

Saturday, Nov. 13

Boston College at Georgia Tech

UConn at Clemson

Duke at Virginia Tech

Miami at Florida State

Syracuse at Louisville

NC State at Wake Forest

Notre Dame at Virginia

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke

Saturday, Nov. 20

Florida State at Boston College

Wake Forest at Clemson

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Miami

Wofford at North Carolina

Syracuse at NC State

Virginia at Pitt

Week 13

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State

Saturday, Nov. 27

Wake Forest at Boston College

Clemson at South Carolina

Miami at Duke

Florida State at Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Kentucky at Louisville

Pitt at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Week 14

Saturday, Dec. 4

ACC Football Championship Game (Charlotte)