The ACC provided a sneak peek of its 2024 football schedule on Monday with the release of its Week 1 matchups involving each member as part of a build up to the full schedule release, slated for Wednesday. The conference previously released each member's full list of opponents for the next several seasons, but the exact details are now becoming clearer as the conference gets set to welcome three new members -- California, SMU and Stanford -- ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The ACC's Week 1 slate will span just about the entire Labor Day Weekend. The action begins with a trio of games on Thursday, Aug. 29, before conference newcomer Stanford hosts TCU in a game that was bumped up one day to Friday, Aug. 30. Duke also faces Elon that night as the Blue Devils begin their first season under coach Manny Diaz. Saturday, of course, will be a full slate with 10 games involving ACC members, none of which stand taller than Clemson's clash with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The action then wraps up with a Labor Day special between reigning ACC champion Florida State and Boston College on Monday, Sept. 2. It's the only Week 1 matchup pitting two ACC opponents against one another.

While there's still some waiting to be done until we know what every ACC team's 2024 schedule looks like on a week-by-week basis, the entirety of the conference's Week 1 schedule is outlined below. More updates will come as game information is disclosed by the conference. Kickoff times and television channels for Week 1 ACC games have not yet been announced.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 30

Stanford vs. TCU

Duke vs. Elon

Saturday, Aug. 31

Monday, Sept. 2

Boston College at Florida State

CBS Sports will update this story as the ACC continues to release details for its 2024 schedule.