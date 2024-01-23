A day after revealing its Week 1 slate, the ACC provided another sneak peek of its 2024 schedule on Tuesday with the release of additional Thursday and Friday games across the remainder of the season. The conference previously released each member's full list of opponents for the next several seasons, but the exact details are now becoming clearer as the conference gets set to welcome three new members -- California, SMU and Stanford -- ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The ACC's Week 1 slate will span just about the entire Labor Day Weekend, including a trio of games on Thursday, Aug. 29, and another pair on Friday, Aug. 30. Saturday, of course, will be a full slate with 10 games involving ACC members before the action then wraps up with a Labor Day special between reigning ACC champion Florida State and Boston College on Monday, Sept. 2. The game between the Seminoles and Eagles is the only Week 1 matchup between ACC members, although Clemson and Miami both play notable nonconference games against SEC foes Georgia and Florida, respectively.

While there's still some waiting to be done until we know what every ACC team's 2024 schedule looks like on a week-by-week basis, we're a step closer to the full picture. More updates will come as game information is disclosed by the conference. Kickoff times and television channels will be announced at a later date.



Week 1 games to be played Saturday, Aug. 31, unless noted otherwise

Week 1

Additional Thursday games

Boston College at Virginia Tech (Oct. 17)

Syracuse at Pitt (Oct. 24)



North Carolina State at Georgia Tech (Nov. 21)

The conference's three additional Thursday games after Week 1 will pit existing ACC members against one another with Virginia Tech hosting Boston College and Syracuse hosting Pitt during the month of October. North Carolina State at Georgia Tech round out that list during Week 13.

Additional Friday games

BYU at SMU (Sept. 6)

Stanford at Syracuse (Sept. 20)

Virginia Tech at Miami (Sept. 27)

Florida State at Duke (Oct. 18)

Louisville at Boston College (Oct. 25)

Cal at Wake Forest (Nov. 8)

The additional Friday games are a bit more spread out. Week 2 includes a nonconference clash between ACC newcomer SMU and second-year Big 12 member BYU, making for a rematch of the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. Two weeks later, Stanford will play in its second Friday game within the first month of the season in a cross-country trip to Syracuse as part of league play. In fact, all three ACC newcomers are set to play in at least one Friday night game as Cal goes to Wake Forest in early November.

CBS Sports will update this story as the ACC continues to release details for its 2024 schedule.