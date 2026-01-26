2026 ACC football schedule by team: Key games, dates as conference title game moves to Saturday afternoon
Duke is the reigning ACC champion heading into the fall, but Miami has the best odds from the conference to win the national title
The ACC Championship Game will move from its Saturday night time slot to a noon kickoff for the 2026 college football season. The move comes after the Big 12, which previously occupied the noon time slot, switched its conference title game to Friday night. That change came as part of the ACC's schedule release on Monday, which laid out every matchup for the 2026 season.
Miami reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history last season and lost in the national title game to Indiana. However, the Hurricanes didn't play in the ACC title game due to tiebreakers. In a release by the ACC last month outlining the nine-game conference schedules, a new tiebreaker policy was tucked away.
Twelve members of the ACC will play nine conference games, while the other five will play eight conference games.
Instead of Miami -- the highest-ranked team in the CFP rankings -- playing for the ACC title last season, Duke and Virginia faced off in Charlotte. Duke pulled off a thrilling win over Virginia in that title game. However, the selection committee shut the Blue Devils out of an automatic berth due to five losses already on their resume.
Week 0 will feature a handful of teams from the ACC facing off. NC State faces Virginia on Aug. 29 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while North Carolina faces TCU in Dublin, Ireland. On the same day, Florida State hosts New Mexico State and Stanford faces Hawaii.
While conference championship odds have yet to be released, the early 2026 CFP National Championship odds indicate the projected pecking order at the top of the ACC. After falling one game short of capturing its first national title since the early 2000s, Miami opens the 2026 campaign with the 10th-best odds (16/1), per FanDuel, to win the national championship.
After Miami, the teams with the best odds are Clemson and SMU (100/1). North Carolina, led by Bill Belichick, will open the season as a significant long shot (10000/1) to win the national title. The Tar Heels finished 4-8 in Year 1 of the Belichick era.
Below is the 2026 conference schedule for each ACC football team.
2026 ACC schedule
Boston College
Sept. 5 -- at Cincinnati
Sept. 11 -- Rutgers
Sept. 19 -- Maine
Sept. 26 -- Virginia Tech
Oct. 3 -- at SMU
Oct. 10 -- BYE
Oct. 17 -- Pittsburgh
Oct. 24 -- at Georgia Tech
Oct. 31 -- at Duke
Nov. 7 -- Florida State
Nov. 14 -- at Notre Dame
Nov. 21 -- Syracuse
Nov. 28 -- Miami
California
Sept. 5 -- UCLA
Sept. 12 -- Syracuse
Sept. 19 -- Wagner
Sept. 25 --Clemson
Oct. 3 -- at UNLV
Oct. 10 -- Virginia Tech
Oct. 17 -- Wake Forest
Oct. 23/24 -- at SMU
Oct. 30/31 -- at NC State
Nov. 7 -- Bye
Nov. 14 -- at Virginia
Nov. 21 -- Stanford
Nov. 28 -- Pitt
Clemson
Sept. 5 -- at LSU
Sept. 12 -- Georgia Southern
Sept. 19 -- North Carolina
Sept. 25 -- Cal
Oct. 3 -- Miami
Oct. 10 -- Bye
Oct. 17 -- Charleston Southern
Oct. 24 -- Virginia Tech
Oct. 31 -- at Florida State
Nov. 6/7 -- Syracuse
Nov. 14 -- Georgia Tech
Nov. 21 -- at Duke
Nov. 28 -- South Carolina
Duke
Sept. 5 -- Tulane
Sept. 12 -- at Illinois
Sept. 19 -- Stanford
Sept. 26 -- Williams & Mary Tribe
Oct. 3 -- Bye
Oct. 10 -- at Georgia Tech
Oct. 17 -- North Carolina
Oct. 23/24 -- at Virginia
Oct. 31 -- Boston College
Nov. 7 -- at NC State
Nov. 14 -- at Miami
Nov. 21 -- Clemson
Nov. 28 -- at Wake Forest
Florida State
Aug. 29 -- New Mexico State
Sept. 5 -- SMU
Sept. 12 -- Bye
Sept. 19 -- at Alabama
Sept. 26 -- Central Arkansas
Oct. 3 -- Virginia
Oct. 9 -- at Louisville
Oct. 17 -- at Miami
Oct. 24 -- Bye
Oct. 31 -- Clemson
Nov. 7 -- at Boston College
Nov. 14 -- at Pitt
Nov. 21 -- NC State
Nov. 28 -- Florida
Georgia Tech
Sept. 5 -- Colorado
Sept. 12 -- Tennessee
Sept. 19 -- Mercer
Sept. 26 -- at Stanford
Oct. 3 -- Bye
Oct. 10 -- Duke
Oct. 17 -- at Virginia Tech
Oct. 24 -- Boston College
Oct. 31 -- at Pitt
Nov. 6/7 -- Louisville
Nov. 14 -- at Clemson
Nov. 21 -- Wake Forest
Nov. 28 -- at Georgia
Louisville
Sept. 5/6 -- Ole Miss (Nashville)
Sept. 11 -- Villanova
Sept. 19 -- SMU
Sept. 26 -- Wake Forest
Oct. 3 -- at NC State
Oct. 10 -- Florida State
Oct. 17 -- at Syracuse
Oct. 24 -- Bye
Oct. 31 -- Stanford
Nov. 6/7 -- at Georgia Tech
Nov. 14 -- at North Carolina
Nov. 21 -- Pitt
Nov. 28 -- at Kentucky
Miami
Sept. 4 -- at Stanford
Sept. 12 -- Florida A&M
Sept. 18 -- at Wake Forest
Sept. 26 -- Central Michigan
Oct. 3 -- at Clemson
Oct. 10 -- Bye
Oct. 17 -- Florida State
Oct. 24 -- Pitt
Oct. 31 -- at North Carolina
Nov. 7 -- at Notre Dame
Nov. 14 -- Duke
Nov. 20 -- Virginia Tech
Nov. 28 -- Boston College
NC State
Aug. 29 -- Virginia (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Sept. 5 -- Bye
Sept. 12 -- Richmond
Sept. 19 -- at Vanderbilt
Sept. 26 -- Appalachian State
Oct. 3 -- Louisville
Oct. 10 -- Wake Forest
Oct. 17 -- Bye
Oct. 23/24 -- at Stanford
Oct. 30/31 -- Cal
Nov. 7 -- Duke
Nov. 14 -- Syracuse
Nov. 21 -- at Florida State
Nov. 28 -- at North Carolina
North Carolina
Aug. 29 -- TCU (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 5 -- Bye
Sept. 12 -- ETSU
Sept. 19 -- at Clemson
Sept. 26 -- Bye
Oct. 3 -- Notre Dame
Oct. 10 -- at Pitt
Oct. 17 -- at Duke
Oct. 24 -- Syracuse
Oct. 31 -- Miami
Nov. 7 -- at UConn
Nov. 14 -- Louisville
Nov. 21 -- at Virginia
Nov. 28 -- NC State
Pittsburgh
Sept. 5 -- Miami University
Sept. 12 -- UCF
Sept. 17 -- Syracuse
Sept. 26 -- Bucknell
Oct. 2 -- at Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 -- North Carolina
Oct. 17 -- at Boston College
Oct. 24 -- at Miami
Oct. 31 -- Georgia Tech
Nov. 7 -- Bye
Nov. 14 -- Florida State
Nov. 21 -- at Louisville
Nov. 28 -- at Cal
SMU
Sept. 7 -- at Florida State
Sept. 12 -- UC Davis
Sept. 19 -- at Louisville
Sept. 26 -- Missouri State
Oct. 3 -- Boston College
Oct. 10 -- Bye
Oct. 17 -- Virginia
Oct. 23/24 -- California
Oct. 30/31 -- Syracuse
Nov. 6/7 -- Virginia Tech
Nov. 14 -- Wake Forest
Nov. 21 -- at Notre Dame
Nov. 28 -- at Stanford
Stanford
Aug. 29 -- Hawaii
Sept. 4 -- Miami
Sept. 12 -- Bye
Sept. 19 -- at Duke
Sept. 26 -- Georgia Tech
Oct. 3 -- at Wake Forest
Oct. 10 -- at Notre Dame
Oct. 17 -- Elon
Oct. 23/24 -- NC State
Oct. 31 -- at Louisville
Nov. 7 -- Bye
Nov. 14 -- at Virginia Tech
Nov. 21 -- at Cal
Nov. 28 -- SMU
Syracuse
Sept. 5 -- New Hampshire
Sept. 12 -- Cal
Sept. 19 -- at Pitt
Sept. 26 -- Bye
Oct. 3 -- at UConn
Oct. 10 -- at Virginia
Oct. 17 -- Louisville
Oct. 24 -- at North Carolina
Oct. 30/31 -- SMU
Nov. 6/7 -- Clemson
Nov. 14 -- at NC State
Nov. 21 -- at Boston College
Nov. 28 -- Notre Dame
Virginia
Aug. 29 -- NC State (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Sept. 5 -- Bye
Sept. 12 -- Norfolk State
Sept. 19 -- West Virginia (Charlotte)
Sept. 26 -- Delaware
Oct. 3 -- at Florida State
Oct. 10 -- Syracuse
Oct. 17 -- at SMU
Oct. 23/24 -- Duke
Oct. 31 -- at Wake Forest
Nov. 7 -- Bye
Nov. 14 -- Cal
Nov. 21 -- North Carolina
Nov. 28 -- at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
Sept. 5 -- VMI
Sept. 12 -- Old Dominion
Sept. 19 -- at Maryland
Sept. 26 -- at Boston College
Oct. 2 -- Pitt
Oct. 10 -- at Cal
Oct. 17 -- Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 -- at Clemson
Oct. 31 -- Bye
Nov. 6/7 -- at SMU
Nov. 14 -- Stanford
Nov. 21 -- at Miami
Nov. 28 -- Virginia
Wake Forest
Sept. 3 -- Akron
Sept. 12 -- at Purdue
Sept. 18 -- Miami
Sept. 26 -- at Louisville
Oct. 3 -- Stanford
Oct. 10 -- at NC State
Oct. 17 -- at Cal
Oct. 24 -- Bye
Oct. 31 -- Virginia
Nov. 7 -- Merrimack
Nov. 14 -- at SMU
Nov. 21 -- at Georgia Tech
Nov. 28 -- Duke