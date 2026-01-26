The ACC Championship Game will move from its Saturday night time slot to a noon kickoff for the 2026 college football season. The move comes after the Big 12, which previously occupied the noon time slot, switched its conference title game to Friday night. That change came as part of the ACC's schedule release on Monday, which laid out every matchup for the 2026 season.

Miami reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history last season and lost in the national title game to Indiana. However, the Hurricanes didn't play in the ACC title game due to tiebreakers. In a release by the ACC last month outlining the nine-game conference schedules, a new tiebreaker policy was tucked away.

Twelve members of the ACC will play nine conference games, while the other five will play eight conference games.

Instead of Miami -- the highest-ranked team in the CFP rankings -- playing for the ACC title last season, Duke and Virginia faced off in Charlotte. Duke pulled off a thrilling win over Virginia in that title game. However, the selection committee shut the Blue Devils out of an automatic berth due to five losses already on their resume.

Week 0 will feature a handful of teams from the ACC facing off. NC State faces Virginia on Aug. 29 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while North Carolina faces TCU in Dublin, Ireland. On the same day, Florida State hosts New Mexico State and Stanford faces Hawaii.

While conference championship odds have yet to be released, the early 2026 CFP National Championship odds indicate the projected pecking order at the top of the ACC. After falling one game short of capturing its first national title since the early 2000s, Miami opens the 2026 campaign with the 10th-best odds (16/1), per FanDuel, to win the national championship.

After Miami, the teams with the best odds are Clemson and SMU (100/1). North Carolina, led by Bill Belichick, will open the season as a significant long shot (10000/1) to win the national title. The Tar Heels finished 4-8 in Year 1 of the Belichick era.

Below is the 2026 conference schedule for each ACC football team.

2026 ACC schedule

Boston College

Sept. 5 -- at Cincinnati

Sept. 11 -- Rutgers

Sept. 19 -- Maine

Sept. 26 -- Virginia Tech

Oct. 3 -- at SMU

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- Pittsburgh

Oct. 24 -- at Georgia Tech

Oct. 31 -- at Duke

Nov. 7 -- Florida State

Nov. 14 -- at Notre Dame

Nov. 21 -- Syracuse

Nov. 28 -- Miami

California

Sept. 5 -- UCLA

Sept. 12 -- Syracuse

Sept. 19 -- Wagner

Sept. 25 --Clemson

Oct. 3 -- at UNLV

Oct. 10 -- Virginia Tech

Oct. 17 -- Wake Forest

Oct. 23/24 -- at SMU

Oct. 30/31 -- at NC State

Nov. 7 -- Bye

Nov. 14 -- at Virginia

Nov. 21 -- Stanford

Nov. 28 -- Pitt

Clemson

Sept. 5 -- at LSU

Sept. 12 -- Georgia Southern

Sept. 19 -- North Carolina

Sept. 25 -- Cal

Oct. 3 -- Miami

Oct. 10 -- Bye

Oct. 17 -- Charleston Southern

Oct. 24 -- Virginia Tech

Oct. 31 -- at Florida State

Nov. 6/7 -- Syracuse

Nov. 14 -- Georgia Tech

Nov. 21 -- at Duke

Nov. 28 -- South Carolina

Duke

Sept. 5 -- Tulane

Sept. 12 -- at Illinois

Sept. 19 -- Stanford

Sept. 26 -- Williams & Mary Tribe

Oct. 3 -- Bye

Oct. 10 -- at Georgia Tech

Oct. 17 -- North Carolina

Oct. 23/24 -- at Virginia

Oct. 31 -- Boston College

Nov. 7 -- at NC State

Nov. 14 -- at Miami

Nov. 21 -- Clemson

Nov. 28 -- at Wake Forest

Florida State

Aug. 29 -- New Mexico State

Sept. 5 -- SMU

Sept. 12 -- Bye

Sept. 19 -- at Alabama

Sept. 26 -- Central Arkansas

Oct. 3 -- Virginia

Oct. 9 -- at Louisville

Oct. 17 -- at Miami

Oct. 24 -- Bye

Oct. 31 -- Clemson

Nov. 7 -- at Boston College

Nov. 14 -- at Pitt

Nov. 21 -- NC State

Nov. 28 -- Florida

Georgia Tech

Sept. 5 -- Colorado

Sept. 12 -- Tennessee

Sept. 19 -- Mercer

Sept. 26 -- at Stanford

Oct. 3 -- Bye

Oct. 10 -- Duke

Oct. 17 -- at Virginia Tech

Oct. 24 -- Boston College

Oct. 31 -- at Pitt

Nov. 6/7 -- Louisville

Nov. 14 -- at Clemson

Nov. 21 -- Wake Forest

Nov. 28 -- at Georgia

Louisville

Sept. 5/6 -- Ole Miss (Nashville)

Sept. 11 -- Villanova

Sept. 19 -- SMU

Sept. 26 -- Wake Forest

Oct. 3 -- at NC State

Oct. 10 -- Florida State

Oct. 17 -- at Syracuse

Oct. 24 -- Bye

Oct. 31 -- Stanford

Nov. 6/7 -- at Georgia Tech

Nov. 14 -- at North Carolina

Nov. 21 -- Pitt

Nov. 28 -- at Kentucky

Miami

Sept. 4 -- at Stanford

Sept. 12 -- Florida A&M

Sept. 18 -- at Wake Forest

Sept. 26 -- Central Michigan

Oct. 3 -- at Clemson

Oct. 10 -- Bye

Oct. 17 -- Florida State

Oct. 24 -- Pitt

Oct. 31 -- at North Carolina

Nov. 7 -- at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 -- Duke

Nov. 20 -- Virginia Tech

Nov. 28 -- Boston College

NC State

Aug. 29 -- Virginia (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Sept. 5 -- Bye

Sept. 12 -- Richmond

Sept. 19 -- at Vanderbilt

Sept. 26 -- Appalachian State

Oct. 3 -- Louisville

Oct. 10 -- Wake Forest

Oct. 17 -- Bye

Oct. 23/24 -- at Stanford

Oct. 30/31 -- Cal

Nov. 7 -- Duke

Nov. 14 -- Syracuse

Nov. 21 -- at Florida State

Nov. 28 -- at North Carolina

North Carolina

Aug. 29 -- TCU (Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 5 -- Bye

Sept. 12 -- ETSU

Sept. 19 -- at Clemson

Sept. 26 -- Bye

Oct. 3 -- Notre Dame

Oct. 10 -- at Pitt

Oct. 17 -- at Duke

Oct. 24 -- Syracuse

Oct. 31 -- Miami

Nov. 7 -- at UConn

Nov. 14 -- Louisville

Nov. 21 -- at Virginia

Nov. 28 -- NC State

Pittsburgh

Sept. 5 -- Miami University

Sept. 12 -- UCF

Sept. 17 -- Syracuse

Sept. 26 -- Bucknell

Oct. 2 -- at Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 -- North Carolina

Oct. 17 -- at Boston College

Oct. 24 -- at Miami

Oct. 31 -- Georgia Tech

Nov. 7 -- Bye

Nov. 14 -- Florida State

Nov. 21 -- at Louisville

Nov. 28 -- at Cal

SMU

Sept. 7 -- at Florida State

Sept. 12 -- UC Davis

Sept. 19 -- at Louisville

Sept. 26 -- Missouri State

Oct. 3 -- Boston College

Oct. 10 -- Bye

Oct. 17 -- Virginia

Oct. 23/24 -- California

Oct. 30/31 -- Syracuse

Nov. 6/7 -- Virginia Tech

Nov. 14 -- Wake Forest

Nov. 21 -- at Notre Dame

Nov. 28 -- at Stanford

Stanford

Aug. 29 -- Hawaii

Sept. 4 -- Miami

Sept. 12 -- Bye

Sept. 19 -- at Duke

Sept. 26 -- Georgia Tech

Oct. 3 -- at Wake Forest

Oct. 10 -- at Notre Dame

Oct. 17 -- Elon

Oct. 23/24 -- NC State

Oct. 31 -- at Louisville

Nov. 7 -- Bye

Nov. 14 -- at Virginia Tech

Nov. 21 -- at Cal

Nov. 28 -- SMU

Syracuse

Sept. 5 -- New Hampshire

Sept. 12 -- Cal

Sept. 19 -- at Pitt

Sept. 26 -- Bye

Oct. 3 -- at UConn

Oct. 10 -- at Virginia

Oct. 17 -- Louisville

Oct. 24 -- at North Carolina

Oct. 30/31 -- SMU

Nov. 6/7 -- Clemson

Nov. 14 -- at NC State

Nov. 21 -- at Boston College

Nov. 28 -- Notre Dame

Virginia

Aug. 29 -- NC State (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Sept. 5 -- Bye

Sept. 12 -- Norfolk State

Sept. 19 -- West Virginia (Charlotte)

Sept. 26 -- Delaware

Oct. 3 -- at Florida State

Oct. 10 -- Syracuse

Oct. 17 -- at SMU

Oct. 23/24 -- Duke

Oct. 31 -- at Wake Forest

Nov. 7 -- Bye

Nov. 14 -- Cal

Nov. 21 -- North Carolina

Nov. 28 -- at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Sept. 5 -- VMI

Sept. 12 -- Old Dominion

Sept. 19 -- at Maryland

Sept. 26 -- at Boston College

Oct. 2 -- Pitt

Oct. 10 -- at Cal

Oct. 17 -- Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 -- at Clemson

Oct. 31 -- Bye

Nov. 6/7 -- at SMU

Nov. 14 -- Stanford

Nov. 21 -- at Miami

Nov. 28 -- Virginia

Wake Forest

Sept. 3 -- Akron

Sept. 12 -- at Purdue

Sept. 18 -- Miami

Sept. 26 -- at Louisville

Oct. 3 -- Stanford

Oct. 10 -- at NC State

Oct. 17 -- at Cal

Oct. 24 -- Bye

Oct. 31 -- Virginia

Nov. 7 -- Merrimack

Nov. 14 -- at SMU

Nov. 21 -- at Georgia Tech

Nov. 28 -- Duke