Spring ball is right around the corner for ACC schools. After a chaotic college football season that ended with 8-5 Duke winning the conference, every school is licking their chops, hoping for their next opportunity.

It's another offseason of change as potentially a dozen teams could trot out new quarterbacks. Additionally, 14 out of 17 teams added at least 15 transfers, while five added at least 25, including the new-look staff at California.

There may be only three new coaches in the ACC, but assistant and coordinator changes abound. Chad Morris returns to Clemson in hopes of reviving their offense, while SMU replaces both coordinators for the first time under Rhett Lashlee. Virginia Tech could be the most intriguing team in the league as James Franklin prepares for his first campaign.

With that said, here is the biggest question facing each ACC school as spring ball gets underway, including how a national finalist can keep its defensive momentum rolling.

Boston College: Can Bill O'Brien's playcalling get the Golden Eagles back on track?

It was a remarkably miserable sophomore season for O'Brien as Boston College won only two games, the worst season since 2012. On Tuesday, O'Brien revealed that he would be taking over as offensive playcaller after Will Lawing left his role to join the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst. The Golden Eagles were No. 3 in the ACC in passing offense, but that translated to only the No. 12 scoring offense.

California: Can the Golden Bears protect their young star quarterback?

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is perhaps the best underclassman in America and has a bright future under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi. After giving up 32 sacks last season, though, the Golden Bears put a premium on offensive line talent. Three starters are back for Cal, but the program also added five offensive line transfers. Four others are also coming in as freshmen. If Lupoi can put together a strong group of five starters, it'll allow Sagapolutele to take yet another big step.

Clemson: Is Christopher Vizzina ready for his moment under center?

Vizzina was once a top 10 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2023, but has thrown only 105 passes in three years on campus. However, coach Dabo Swinney put serious faith in him by not taking a transfer, clearing the way for Vizzina to replace Cade Klubnik in 2026. There's still a talented receiver group left, headlined by T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco. Clemson's upside relies on Vizzina maximizing the unit.

Can Dabo Swinney return Clemson to greatness? What the Tigers' staff overhaul says about 2026 expectations Brad Crawford

Duke: Can the defense make up for uncertainty at quarterback?

The Blue Devils unexpectedly won the ACC last season, but took a major hit after quarterback Darian Mensah broke his contract and left for Miami. But while replacing him will be no easy task, there's a generation of young defensive playmakers rising up the ranks. Defensive end Bryce Davis and linebacker Bradley Gompers rank among the top six recruits in program history as they head into their sophomore seasons. Three other starters are back in the defensive backfield. The Blue Devils rated near the bottom of the ACC in most defensive stats last season, and that should change with another year of development under Manny Diaz.

Florida State: Can this team get more consistent?

Mike Norvell's tenure has been a roller coaster in Tallahassee, and a second consecutive missed bowl game adds serious pressure. Amazingly, the Seminoles finished below .500 despite leading the conference in total offense and finishing in the top five in total defense. Making matters more confusing, only six starters are back for Florida State, including only two on offense and zero offensive linemen.

Georgia Tech: What does the offense look like after major turnover?

A generation of Georgia Tech offense aged out of the program as quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner all left. Brent Key, an offensive line coach by trade, returns two key offensive line starters and adds quarterback Alberto Mendoza and running back Justice Haynes from the Big Ten. Still, offensive coordinator George Godsey has not worked as an offensive coordinator since 2016 with the Houston Texans. He has a big job to maximize this unit.

Louisville: Can quarterback Lincoln Kienholz lead an offensive renaissance?

The Cardinals made an aggressive move in the transfer portal, identifying Lincoln Kienholz as their quarterback of the future. Kienholz was a project coming out, but he managed to push Julian Sayin for the starting job in Columbus. Now, he will team up with stud running back Isaac Brown. Jeff Brohm's signature offense was 11th in the ACC last season; that could change quickly.

Miami: Can the newcomers maintain production on the defensive line?

Replacing departing defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor is an impossible task. That said, Mario Cristobal came darn close, adding stud edge rusher Damon Wilson II from Missouri and taking shots on blue-chip transfers Keona Davis (Nebraska) and Jarquez Carter (Ohio State). Along with returners Ahmad Moten, Justin Scott and Marquise Lightfoot, the Hurricanes should again be a top defensive unit.

NC State: Can Dave Doeren get the defense back on track?

Historically, the best teams of the Doeren era have happened when the Wolfpack have answers at quarterback. CJ Bailey was ranked No. 2 in the ACC entering 2026, but this time it's Doeren's signature defense that needs some work. NC State ranked No. 111 in total defense nationally, the worst mark in at least a decade. The program is betting primarily on internal growth, bringing in only seven defensive transfers to join three returning defensive starters.

North Carolina: Can Bobby Petrino help resurrect an anemic offense?

Nearly everything went wrong during Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill, but the offense was an unmitigated disaster. With former NFL head coach Freddy Kitchens calling the shots, the Tar Heels finished last in the ACC in total offense, the only team to accumulate fewer than 300 yards per game. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a strong record of generating production, and transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. could help get the program back on track.

Pittsburgh: How high can Mason Heitschel fly?

The Panthers had some interesting veterans at quarterback heading into last season, but true freshman Mason Heintschel stole the show. Heintschel threw for 300 yards in four of his first five starts and helped lead upsets against No. 25 Florida State and No. 16 Georgia Tech. With another year in Kade Bell's offense, Heintschel has the talent to rank among the top signal-callers in the ACC.

SMU: Can the Mustangs absorb replacing both coordinators?

Fifth-year coach Rhett Lashlee has been an unmitigated success since leading the Mustangs into the Power Four, but faces a pivotal offseason after losing both coordinators. Offensive coordinator Casey Woods left for the head coach job at Missouri State, while vastly underrated defensive coordinator Scott Symons joined the Dallas Cowboys staff. Lashlee promoted internal candidates for both roles, so there should be little transition. However, the defense was a mainstay under Symons -- can the momentum continue with Maurice Crum and Rickey Hunley leading the way instead?

Stanford: Can Tavita Pritchard establish a new foundation for the Cardinal?

General manager Andrew Luck went with a familiar face to take over the program as Pritchard returned to Stanford after three years as the Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach. Pritchard played for Jim Harbaugh and coached under David Shaw, spending 15 years with the program. However, the Cardinal have not made a bowl game since 2018. Can he bring enough newness to revitalize a moribund program?

Syracuse: Can Fran Brown's highly-rated class deliver immediate dividends?

Brown is a relentless recruiter and helped sign the No. 30 class in the nation, one of the best in Syracuse history. Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell III won't join until the summer, but 13 players -- including two blue-chips -- are on campus for spring ball. All will have a chance to compete for playing time, especially as newcomers Amari Odom (Kennesaw State), Malachi Nelson (UTEP) and Danny Lauter (Georgetown) push Steve Angeli at quarterback.

Virginia: Can Tony Elliott strike gold twice?

After three lackluster seasons, Virginia invested heavily in Tony Elliott's transfer portal class, and he delivered with a historic 11-win campaign. The Cavaliers were only a painful ACC title game loss away from reaching the College Football Playoff, but still got to enjoy only the second double-digit win season in program history. Nearly the entire offense flips out after the campaign, but a heated quarterback competition between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein should give UVA a leg up.

Virginia Tech: How quickly can James Franklin turn things around?

The Hokies had one of the best offseasons in the sport as new coach James Franklin was able to flip a tremendous amount of his former Penn State roster. Twelve players transferred with him from State College, while several more high school recruits joined as well. Franklin may have struggled to win the Big Ten, but there are big expectations in Blacksburg right from the start. The foundation for his success will be set this spring.

Wake Forest: Can the offense take a step in Year 2?

Jake Dickert ranked among the best first-year coaches in America last season, leading the Demon Deacons to a breakout nine-win campaign. Despite an inconsistent passing offense, Wake Forest was able to generate just enough offense to stay in games. After adding UNC quarterback Gio Lopez and highly-touted freshman Grant Lawless, the Demon Deacons' passing game has new upside. Six new wide receivers are coming through the transfer portal, including 600-yard freshman Wondame Davis Jr. from UTEP.