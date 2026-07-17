ACC freshmen to watch in 2026: Miami, Florida State among teams with impact first-year players

Impact freshmen are no longer just a luxury in college football. For some programs, they're roster solutions. With the transfer portal reshaping depth charts and coaching staffs demanding immediate answers, many first-year players arrive with a legitimate path to playing time.

Some will fill obvious personnel holes, while others are simply too talented to keep off the field. The ACC has leaned older in recent years, but this freshman class brings a different kind of intrigue -- explosive defenders, polished skill players and linemen with early-impact traits.

The question isn't whether these signees will play; it's which ones are ready to become difference-makers before November. After speaking with sources across the conference, here's a look at the freshmen who stood out during the spring and generated enough buzz to warrant attention entering the season.

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Jackson Cantwell, OT, Miami

This mammoth offensive tackle isn't the only impact freshman the Hurricanes will rely on this fall, but he's certainly the most recognizable. Mario Cristobal's prized recruit and one of the top players in the 2026 class, Cantwell steps into a starting role at left tackle following Miami's NFL Draft losses up front. He wasted little time earning first-team reps during spring practice and is widely considered a generational prospect at the position.

Amauri Polydor, CB, Virginia Tech

This Baltimore native from national powerhouse St. Frances Academy arrives with polished coverage instincts, length and the kind of ball skills that translate quickly at the Power Four level. James Franklin typically redshirts freshmen, but Polydor has already earned opportunities thanks to his maturity, route recognition and competitive edge. Virginia Tech beat several Power Four programs for his commitment, including flipping him from Penn State, reinforcing the belief that he has the ceiling to become one of the Hokies' next standout defensive playmakers.

Jasen Lopez, WR, Florida State

The return of Duce Robinson has overshadowed others at the position, but Lopez has quietly emerged since coming over from Florida State's basketball team. He handled punt return duties during the spring and cracked the wide receiver rotation. Despite a crowded room in Tallahassee, Lopez has a chance to become a difference-maker this season.

Devin Carter is another true freshman receiver who has already generated buzz. Cornerback Chuck Kennon also came up in conversations with sources, but one Florida State source told CBS Sports that either freshman receiver has a clearer path to the field given the Seminoles' depth in the secondary.

Naeem Burroughs, WR, Clemson

Dabo Swinney said earlier this year that he felt the Tigers' collection of wideout talent in the 2026 cycle was similar to his 2011 haul, which included future All-ACC star Sammy Watkins. Clemson's staff got a long look at Burroughs during the spring, who, like Watkins, hails from Florida and has notable speed and agility. There's an opportunity for Burroughs in the slot since the featured threats will be returning playmakers T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco in a revised system under Chad Morris.

Obinna Umeh, Edge, Duke

One of Duke's two four-star signees, Umeh could help address one of the defending ACC champions' biggest concerns on defense — generating more pressure on third down. The Blue Devils need an infusion of athleticism and pass-rushing ability up front, and Umeh has the physical tools to earn rotational snaps immediately. His first-step explosiveness and closing speed make him an intriguing developmental edge rusher, though Duke won't ask him to shoulder a major workload right away. If one freshman is poised to make an impact during the second half of the season, Umeh is the obvious choice.

C.J. Sadler, ATH, North Carolina

One of 40 signees in Bill Belichick's first recruiting class, Sadler is expected to be part of North Carolina's offensive rebuild under new coordinator Bobby Petrino. One of Michigan's top prospects, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound playmaker has the quickness to carve out a role in the slot. Petrino's passing game emphasizes getting the ball out quickly, making Sadler a natural fit for touches near the line of scrimmage. He should also contribute in the return game.

Tyreek Copper, WR, NC State

Underrated throughout much of the recruiting cycle before earning his fourth star in February, Copper shattered North Carolina's single-season state records with 2,245 receiving yards and 33 touchdown catches on 105 receptions. He was nearly unstoppable at Kinston High School, yet NC State was the first Power Four program to offer him. He joins an offense that lost much of its playmaking talent from last season outside of quarterback CJ Bailey, creating an opportunity to contribute immediately. Copper is the son of former East Carolina and NFL receiver Terrance Copper.

JJ Dunnigan, S, Miami

The top-ranked player in Kansas in the 2026 class, Dunnigan's imposing 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame has already turned heads in Coral Gables, according to sources from spring practice. He's an ideal modern boundary safety and should enter the rotation early thanks to his athleticism and ball-tracking ability. Miami signed the ACC's top recruiting class, ranked No. 8 nationally, with Dunnigan finishing as the program's sixth-highest-rated signee.

Jordan Vann, S, Louisville

Vann entered spring camp behind transfer Koen Entringer and redshirt freshman Micah Rice on the depth chart at strong safety, but made his presence known as one of the team's hardest hitters and isn't far off from seeing reps. Vann couldn't have picked a better situation to begin his college career, given the personnel changes at the back end for the Cardinals.

Louisville enters the season searching for answers in the secondary after offseason departures, and that creates an opening for an explosive freshman willing to earn it. Vann has the size, motor and physical upside to carve out a rotational role early. If he develops quickly against the run, don't be surprised if the Cardinals lean on him far more than most freshmen by the middle of the season.

Gemaus Sackie, LB, Syracuse

There's no flying under the radar for Sackie, who earned Syracuse's spring defensive MVP award a few months ago. He may not crack the starting lineup immediately with experienced players ahead of him, but he won't redshirt. Sackie has a nose for the football and should become a difference-maker early in his career. Syracuse was surprisingly the only Power Four program to offer him, making his recruitment another notable win for Fran Brown.

Zion Robinson, WR, Stanford

Robinson is the centerpiece of new coach Tavita Pritchard's first recruiting class and the only Stanford signee ranked among the nation's top 250 prospects. A former Michigan commit from Texas, Robinson brings the dynamic playmaking ability the Cardinal desperately need during their rebuild. Stanford general manager Andrew Luck has already praised Robinson's maturity and toughness, two traits that often lead to early playing time. Overall, Robinson may have the clearest path to becoming Stanford's top receiving threat before the season is over.