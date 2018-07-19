ACC Media Days 2018: Dabo Swinney not tipping his hand when it comes to Clemson's QB battle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not changed his message regarding the Tigers' quarterback situation, but he's more than happy to be stuck in the predicament of having to choose between senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Swinney added redshirt freshman Chase Brice to the mix as well, joking that he could throw a golf tee in the air and whichever of the three players it pointed to upon landing was good enough to help Clemson win.

"I really believe we can win with all three of them," Swinney said Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff. "We haven't always had a situation like that. That's a great spot to be in."

No starter has been named and no timetable has been set for naming a starter. Like many coaches, he wants to get into camp and let the three players compete for the job. At the start of camp, Swinney said, Bryant is a little bit ahead of Lawrence and Brice.

"Where we are right now today, Kelly will go into camp [ahead] because he's earned that. I didn't give Kelly anything, [quarterbacks coach Brandon] Streeter didn't give Kelly anything. Kelly's earned that, and he earned it this spring."

Swinney said that Bryant, who was 12-1 as a starter for the Tigers in 2017, saw his lead in the race narrow throughout spring practice thanks to the work put in by Lawrence, an early enrollee and former five-star prospect, and Brice, a former three-star prospect preparing for his second fall camp.

Competition in this fall could result in one player separating himself before the first game, Swinney said, just like Bryant separated himself from Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson during fall camp in 2017.

"Last year when we went into fall camp, [the competition] was very close, and I thought it might stay close and might have to play over into the games. But Kelly separated himself, and then it wasn't close. We were like 'this is our guy, let's go.' He earned that.

"So it's the same thing. You've got to go into camp, let them compete just like every other position. If someone separates, great. If not, if it's close, then we've got to go to the games. That's all that we've got in college football."

Given Lawrence's raw talent and high celling, we could end up seeing that kind of scenario for Clemson in 2018. Swinney and the rest of Clemson's coaches are firm in their support of competition for a single starting job, and while a "two-quarterback system" has not been mentioned, it's possible that competition between Bryant and Lawrence does roll over into games.

Bryant has the experience of winning at a high level and intimate familiarity with the offense, but just like Deshaun Watson's freshman year in 2014 (where the veteran Cole Stoudt started Week 1 against Georgia) there's a sense that Lawrence could be a generational talent. When that comes to fruition, or if Clemson even needs it to win big in 2018, won't be known until later, but Dabo Swinney is more than happy to be stuck with a room full of quarterbacks who can help their team achieve all of its goals.