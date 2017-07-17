ACC media picks Florida State-Miami title game in 2017 preseason poll

Florida State and Miami were aligned on opposite sides of the ACC when the league split into divisions more than a decade ago. The hope, it seemed at the time, was the the two college football powerhouse rivals would have a chance to meet for the ACC Championship Game.

Last week at the ACC Football Kickoff, the Hurricanes, who are redefining swagger under Mark Richt, were picked as heavy favorites to win the ACC Coastal with more than double the first-place votes given to Virginia Tech, the reigning division champs.

Florida State was picked to win the ACC over Clemson, the defending national champions, and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was chosen as the ACC's preseason Player of the Year after winning that award -- and the Heisman Trophy -- in the 2016 postseason.

Check out the full results of the ACC media balloting below:

ACC Championship

1. Florida State -- 118

2. Clemson -- 35

3. Louisville -- 7

T4. Virginia Tech -- 3

T4. Miami -- 3

6. Duke -- 1

Atlantic Division (First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Florida State (121) -- 1,108

2. Clemson (37) -- 1,007

3. Louisville (9) -- 843

4. NC State -- 658

5. Wake Forest -- 415

6. Syracuse -- 362

7. Boston College -- 283

Coastal Division (First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Miami (103) -- 1,065

2. Virginia Tech (40) -- 932

3. Georgia Tech (9) -- 708

4. Pittsburgh (7) -- 673

5. North Carolina (4) -- 606

6. Duke (4) -- 473

7. Virginia -- 219

ACC Player of the Year

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville -- 113

2. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State -- 23

3. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson -- 11

4. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College -- 8

5. Jaylen Samuels, AP, NC State -- 7

6. Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse -- 2

T7. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami -- 1

T7. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami -- 1

T7. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke -- 1