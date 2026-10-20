As we hit the midseason checkpoint of the 2026 college football schedule, the ACC finds itself very much in the national title race but also falling short too often against its peers. The league holds a 6-11 record against other power-conference opponents (plus Notre Dame) and has just one team in the current AP Top 25.

It's just that team happens to be No. 1 in the country and currently sits as a consensus top-four pick to win the national championship in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Yes, Miami's success does count as the ACC's success when we look at how the league is performing overall so far this season. The Hurricanes have met expectations at nearly every turn after finishing last year as the national runner-up, and after a 6-0 start, the ability to close strong and win the conference for the first time ever will become a prominent storyline within the league.

But the league also gets to boast about the success story of Wake Forest, which has raced out to a 5-1 start, with its only loss a 13-point defeat to the Miami Hurricanes. While Miami has met expectations, Wake Forest has more than exceeded them, and now the conversations around Winston-Salem are about how close the Demon Deacons could be to recording a truly banner year for the program.

Those success stories have earned the best grades in our assessment of all 17 ACC teams, which, on the whole, included few honor roll candidates. There are multiple hot-seat situations, some Year 1 hires off to rough starts, and more than a handful of frustrating losses in that 6-11 record against other power-conference teams. As a connoisseur of academic eligibility, I can confirm that C's do indeed earn degrees, but graduation is not the goal in many of these programs.

2026 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: Big Ten edges out SEC, ACC for most selections at halfway point Austin Nivison

Boston College

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Saturday's home win at Pitt meant a lot to Boston College because it backed up a couple of weeks of improved play with a positive result. After enduring an absolute slop-fest in the rain and losing 21-14 to Virginia Tech, the Eagles fought hard but were ultimately out-manned in a 25-16 loss at SMU. You could sense that the team, improved on defense and figuring it out with dual-threat quarterback Mason McKenzie, was getting better, but it was storming back from a 12-0 deficit to beat the Panthers that gives a much more positive spin to the team's midseason grade. Grade: C-

California

Record: 3-4, 2-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The inconsistency coming out of Cal can be dizzying, as the program has been changing quarterbacks and play-callers while trying to find answers to problems that are causing the Bears to fall short of expectations. At 3-4 overall, there's still a path to bowl eligibility in Year 1 of the Tosh Lupoi era, but it will likely require more steps forward for an offense that is averaging just 19.7 points per game against FBS opponents (106th nationally). Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has dealt with injury issues, and the run game has been stuck in the mud, leaving a lot to work on when Cal finally hits its off week on Nov. 7. Grade: D

Clemson

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

We can't technically prove it, but this feels like the lowest grade possible for a team that's still very much alive in the conference title race. Clemson is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play, and the Tigers have already faced a lot of the tougher opponents on their schedule. But the quality of the performance has been far below the typical expectations for Clemson football. Among ACC teams, the Tigers have been a bottom-five offense and fairly middling on defense, with quarterback play that has produced two passing touchdowns to five interceptions between Tait Reynolds and Chris Vizzina. That hasn't been anywhere near the standard of a program looking to win the league for a third time in five years. Grade: D

Duke

Record: 4-2, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

You hate seeing back-to-back losses after a 4-0 start, and it's especially frustrating to drop those games in conference play after winning the ACC Championship in 2025. Unfortunately for Duke, the schedule only gets tougher coming down the stretch with games against Miami, Clemson and Wake Forest in successive weeks to close the regular season, and currently this team's best win was beating Illinois back on Sept. 12. The Blue Devils have been able to circle the wagons before after some midseason setbacks, but this will be a daunting challenge for the reigning league champs. Grade: C+

Florida State

Record: 3-4, 1-3 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

If this were Year 1 of the Mike Norvell era, we could highlight the competitiveness in close losses to Miami and SMU, or the way he had the team prepared to punch first in a tough road spot at Alabama. But close only counts with horseshoes and hand grenades, and certainly not in a hot-seat season at a program with three national championships in the last 30 years. The Seminoles were alarmingly non-competitive in the second half of a road loss at Louisville, and after the crushing loss to rival Miami, now sit tied for 15th in the ACC standings. That's unacceptable for Florida State football and certainly not a marker of success midway through Norvell's seventh season with the program. Grade: D

Georgia Tech

Record: 2-4, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

It's a good thing that Georgia Tech knocked off Duke in Week 6 and backed it up with a better effort in a loss to Virginia Tech, because the Yellow Jackets were trending toward having one of the worst midseason grades in the ACC. And while we have kept this space mostly free from the odds market, it is sometimes informative to judge teams with an eye on their performance in relation to the point spread. To that point, Georgia Tech has been as bad as they come, going 1-5 against the spread and failing to cover the oddsmaker's number by an average of 4.08 points per game (112th nationally). It's a team that has not been meeting expectations in the big picture or on a week-to-week basis, and that's going to get a grade that's barely passable. Grade: D

Louisville

Record: 4-3, 3-2 | Preseason AP ranking: 24

Are the vibes around the Cards better now? When Louisville was 2-3 and fumbling the game away in Raleigh, it seemed like the sky was falling, but after throttling Florida State and surviving at Syracuse, this year's group seems to have found their footing. Louisville has two conference losses, but the head-to-head advantage against SMU keeps them alive for the conference championship game, with a favorable remaining league schedule. The Cards are off in Week 8 but will return to action with games against Stanford and Georgia Tech. Win those both, and a shot at the conference title is on the line coming down the stretch. Grade: C+

No. 1 Miami

Record: 6-0, 4-0 | Preseason AP ranking: 7

Mario Cristobal took two years to lay the foundation, but it's clear that all the visions of re-establishing The U as a national power in college football were not delusions. This week, Miami returned to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2002, hitting yet another benchmark for excellence in meeting the program's historic standard. Miami is 6-0 and currently leads the ACC in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense, with those offensive numbers ranking among the best in the country. So yes, the Hurricanes are rolling and very much the class of the conference, even as they continue to pursue the program's first ACC title since joining the league in 2004. Grade: A

NC State

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Wolfpack's midseason grade was actually saved here by the way the team broke out from the frustration of fourth-quarter failures to take down Louisville earlier this month. That's a good win for anyone, but it was much needed given the team's performance and results through the first four games of the year. Unfortunately, the positivity gained from that win seemed to get reset a bit when Wake Forest ran away with a 24-point win in Raleigh the next week. The team is 3-3 overall but has some favorable opportunities ahead with games against Stanford and Cal, so these next couple of weeks could tell us a lot about the ability for Dave Doeren's crew to close the year strong. Grade: C-

North Carolina

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The best thing that North Carolina has going for it is a very clear sense of identity, and that confidence has powered three close wins against power conference teams in the first half of the season. The Tar Heels are one of the least-penalized teams in the country (top-10 in both penalties per game and penalty yards per game), and the defense has come up with game-changing stops in clutch situations in each of its last two ACC wins. North Carolina's offensive ceiling is not instilling fear in opponents (99th nationally in scoring offense at 23.5 points per game), but Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era has produced a gritty group that will drag you into the mud and test your execution in close, late-game situations. Grade: B-

Pittsburgh

Record: 5-2, 2-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

It's incredibly unsettling how quickly things have seemed to spiral for Pitt after racing out to a 5-0 start with a roar of a win against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. But the Panthers are 0-2 since and just got outplayed by Boston College in a 27-21 loss up in Chestnut Hill, meaning the impact of Mason Heinstschel's season-ending knee injury might be even greater than we imagined at the time. There is still a lot of season left to rally and log a couple of quality wins for the campaign, but the team that finishes the second half of the season won't be expected to win at the same clip. Grade: B-

No. 23 SMU

Record: 5-1, 3-1 | Preseason AP ranking: 19

It's been an odd, somewhat disjointed season for SMU: the Mustangs have never fallen out of contention for any of their goals, yet have yet to register a statement win. Rhett Lashlee's crew will have those opportunities next month with a visit from Wake Forest and a trip to Notre Dame, but for now SMU has been quietly handling its business and winning the games it should win ever since a tough 41-31 loss at Louisville back in Week 3. There's plenty to clean up at the margins with their performance, but ultimately SMU is still on track to meet expectations. Grade: B

Stanford

Record: 3-4, 1-3 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

It brings me no joy to give a failing grade to one of our nation's elite institutions, but there's some work to be done before finals if we're going to come out of the 2026 season with a passing grade. Tavita Pritchard has a group that is 1-4 against power-conference opponents and ranks 133rd nationally in scoring margin (-18.3 points per game). Outside of a 34-27 home win against Georgia Tech back on Sept. 26, there haven't been a lot of encouraging signs for closing the gap with the rest of the conference. Grade F

Syracuse

Record: 2-4, 0-4 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

It is not wrong to point out that Syracuse is a few plays away from being a 5-1 football team. Close losses to Cal, Virginia and Louisville all have "what if" moments that have left Orange fans feeling frustrated about the potential for a second straight season of sub-.500 results. The football itself has been pretty competitive and impressive for how the offense has endured an absolute carousel at quarterback, but a -5 turnover margin in conference play has been among the many reasons the Orange keep winding up losing these close games. Grade: C-

Virginia

Record: 4-3, 2-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

In terms of quality, there is a nagging concern that Virginia played its best game of the season in Week 0 against NC State. The Wahoos were the better-prepared team, seemed to be clicking on all cylinders with new starting quarterback Beau Pribula and cruised to a 34-8 win that seemed even more lopsided than the final score. But since then, Virginia is 1-3 against power-conference opponents; the closest the team has come to recapturing that Week 0 form was a 42-3 win over Delaware. There seems to be a high floor here that sets up for Virginia to be competitive in most games the rest of the way, but hopes of a return to the ACC title game look less likely here at the midseason checkpoint. Grade: C

Virginia Tech

Record: 5-2, 2-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Saturday's game at Death Valley is a measuring stick moment for Virginia Tech football in Year 1 under James Franklin. And if the Hokies can go get a win, this might jump up a letter grade. With a 5-2 record through seven games, the Hokies are pacing toward an 8-4 finish that meets most reasonable expectations for Franklin's first season in Blacksburg. They survived the double heartbreak of a missed kick to win against Pitt and the ensuing nightmare trip to Cal to find themselves right on the doorstep of a couple of statement win opportunities. This Virginia Tech team is about to play road games at Clemson, SMU and Miami in the next five weeks, and how the Hokies perform will give us a great idea of where the program currently sits in the ACC hierarchy. Grade: B-

No. 17 Wake Forest

Record: 6-1, 4-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Jake Dickert likes to say Wake Forest was built in the darkness, but his work with the Demon Deacons' success is worth the spotlight. Gio Lopez has been stellar with 17 touchdowns and just one interception, while Carlos Hernandez's development has continued to the point where he's one of the most productive receivers in the ACC. All of it has set up Wake Forest to have a top-three scoring offense in the league (37.4 points per game) and an inside track to contend for a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Grade: A