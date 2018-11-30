ACC Network sets 2019 launch date, announces the first football game it will broadcast

The ACC Network will make its debut for the 2019 college football season (RIP early Raycom ACC games), and on Friday, the launch date for the network was announced. The new network, a joint project between the ACC and ESPN, will launch on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. The first game broadcast on the network will come one week later with a Thursday night showdown between Clemson and Georgia Tech at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

"We continue to look ahead to the launch of the ACC Network with great anticipation, and this is another step in the process," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a release. "Showcasing all of our outstanding programs remains a top priority, and our partnership with ESPN allows fans to have greater access than ever before. I also commend our schools who have done an outstanding job in their preparations for a successful launch."

The release also says the 24/7 network will air "1,300 live events annually across its TV and digital offerings from around the conference's 15 member schools and 27 sponsored sports."

When the network launches in 2019 the ACC will become the fourth conference to have its own television network, joining the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12. The Big 12 is the only remaining Power Five conference without a television network, though Texas does have its Longhorn Network, which like the ACC and SEC Networks is a venture co-owned by ESPN.