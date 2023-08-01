Clemson was picked to repeat as ACC champion for the upcoming 2023 college football season in the conference's annual preseason poll as voted on by members of the media. The Tigers led the pack with 2,370 points in the preseason media poll, receiving 103 first place votes. The poll comes a week after ACC Football Kickoff was held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Florida State, seeking its first ACC championship since 2014, finished second behind Clemson in the poll, earning 2,304 points. The Seminoles also received the second-most votes to win the conference (67). North Carolina, North Carolina State and Miami rounded out the top five, in that order. The Tar Heels received five first-place votes, while the Wolfpack received one vote to win the league title.

Clemson has won the ACC in seven of the past eight seasons. The Tigers took home the conference title in six straight seasons from 2015-2020, also earning a College Football Playoff berth in each. That streak ended when Pittsburgh won the ACC championship in 2021, but Clemson returned atop the league in 2022 after defeating North Carolina in last year's conference title game.

The 2023 ACC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the standings at the conclusion of the regular season after the conference did away with divisions for this season. The full predicted order of finish for the ACC in 2023 follows. First place votes are in parenthesis.

2023 ACC Preseason Media Poll