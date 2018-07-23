ACC predicted order of finish for 2018: Clemson a runaway favorite to repeat as champions
Clemson received 139 of a possible 148 votes to win the conference
The ACC held its conference Media Days last week, and now the conference has released its preseason media poll for the 2018 season. It doesn't come with many surprises as Clemson dominated the polls.
The Tigers received 145 of a possible 148 first-place votes in the ACC Atlantic Division and were chosen by 139 of the 148 voters to win the ACC title.
The Coastal Division saw a little more parity, as five teams received first-place votes, with three of them getting at least eight. Still, in the end, it was Miami that finished atop the division voting.
Here's how the voting broke down (first-place votes in parentheses).
Atlantic Division
1. Clemson (145)
2. Florida State (1)
3. NC State (2)
4. Boston College
5. Louisville
6. Wake Forest
7. Syracuse
Coastal Division
1. Miami (122)
2. Virginia Tech (16)
3. Georgia Tech (8)
4. Duke (1)
5. Pitt
6. North Carolina (1)
7. Virginia
ACC Championship votes
1. Clemson - 139
2. Miami - 5
3. NC State - 2
T4. Florida State - 1
T4. Virginia Tech - 1
